High school girls tennis: Sparta sweeps doubles matches in win over Mauston

{{featured_button_text}}

REEDSBURG — The Sparta High School girls tennis team swept the doubles matches en route to a 5-2 victory over Mauston at the Reedsburg Invitational on Monday.

Harlee Phipps and Jill Roou teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles, while Kate Gilbertson and Alana Clark won at No. 2 doubles and Mya Von Ruden and Amelia Russ won at No. 3 doubles. Each pairing won in straight sets.

Isabella Roth and Nadia Tovar also won in straight sets at Nos. 1 and 2 singles.

