High school girls tennis: West Salem handles Onalaska

ONALASKA — The West Salem High School girls tennis team swept the singles matches en route to a 5-2 win over Onalaska on Friday.

At No. 1 singles, Madigan Freng beat Willa Brown in straight sets — 6-1, 7-6 (5) — while Jenna Carns beat Ashton Arndt in straight sets — 6-4, 6-2 — at No. 2 singles.

Maddie Quick and Gracie Miller picked up wins at No. 3 and 4 singles, respectively, for the Panthers.

West Salem's Julia Krien and Josie LaJuenesse won at No. 1 doubles, defeating Sarah Hitchler and Lexi Johnson 6-1, 6-1.

The Hilltoppers' Grace Hoskin and Cierra Butler earned a win at No. 2 doubles, and teammates Abby Strain and Ashley Dale won at No. 3 doubles.

