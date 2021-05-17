High school golf and tennis: Holmen fourth, Tomah fifth at Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Holmen High School boys golf team rallied around a couple of low rounds from Luke Taebel and Sam Evenson to shoot a 325 and place fourth in the Battle at the Rock Invitational on Monday.

Taebel shot a 2-over-par 74 and Evenson a 4-over 76 to lead the Vikings in a 19-team competition. Taebel tied for fifth individually in a meet won by medalist Noah Kirsch (70) of Lancaster.

The Vikings held off fifth-place Tomah (326) with additional rounds from Kade Smith (86) and Brennan Dirks (89).

The Timberwolves made their charge behind Hunter Neumann's 78 and finished five shots ahead of the sixth-place tie between Onalaska and Lake Geneva Badger.

Middleton won the team championship with a 311, and Madison Memorial was second at 320. Verona (323) was third.

Jack Christen shot an 82 and Kade and Kale Gnewikow 83s for Tomah, while the Hilltoppers were led by Max Breiling's 76. Jordan Degaetano added an 80, Thomas Breit an 84 and Ethan Kramer a 90 for Onalaska.

Sparta placed 13th with a 377. The Spartans were led by Ty Leitzau's 89, while Aiden Carney added a 90, Brock Connelly a 98 and Davy Doherty a 100.