High school golf: Holmen fourth, Tomah fifth at Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Holmen High School boys golf team rallied around a couple of low rounds from Luke Taebel and Sam Evenson to shoot a 325 and place fourth in the Battle at the Rock Invitational on Monday.
Taebel shot a 2-over-par 74 and Evenson a 4-over 76 to lead the Vikings in a 19-team competition. Taebel tied for fifth individually in a meet won by medalist Noah Kirsch (70) of Lancaster.
The Vikings held off fifth-place Tomah (326) with additional rounds from Kade Smith (86) and Brennan Dirks (89).
The Timberwolves made their charge behind Hunter Neumann's 78 and finished five shots ahead of the sixth-place tie between Onalaska and Lake Geneva Badger.
Middleton won the team championship with a 311, and Madison Memorial was second at 320. Verona (323) was third.
Jack Christen shot an 82 and Kade and Kale Gnewikow 83s for Tomah, while the Hilltoppers were led by Max Breiling's 76. Jordan Degaetano added an 80, Thomas Breit an 84 and Ethan Kramer a 90 for Onalaska.
Sparta placed 13th with a 377. The Spartans were led by Ty Leitzau's 89, while Aiden Carney added a 90, Brock Connelly a 98 and Davy Doherty a 100.
Coulee Conference meet
ONALASKA — Black River Falls, sparked by a 3-over-par 39 from medalist Mike Antonelli, shot a 173 to beat second-place Arcadia by four strokes.
Third-place teammate Evan Anderson added a 41 and Caden Skelding a 44 for the Tigers. Arcadia’s Chandler Sonsalla shot a 40 to place second individually, and Cole Sobotta shot a 44 to tie Skelding for fourth place overall.
G-E-T was third with a 185 and led by 45s from Caleb Lightfoot and Mason Truax. Onalaska Luther was fourth (197) and led by Cole Zenke (46), and fifth-place West Salem (206) was led by Max Goetz (46).
Westby/Viroqua shot a 222 and was topped by Kellen Olson’s 52.
GIRLS GOLF
Three Rivers
Caledonia 181, La Crescent-Hokah 238
CALEDONIA — The Warriors picked up a solid win at Ma Cal Grove.
Jenna Wiebke shot a 37, and teammate Lexie Hoscheit added a 45 for Caledonia, which also received a 49 from Miranda Schroeder and 50s from Ally Kilek and Libby Jilek. Alyssa Tollefson’s 56 led the Lancers.