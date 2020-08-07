High school golf: The scramble to start a season in a pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tomah High School girls golf coach Tonya Gnewikow spent part of Friday morning composing an email for the players and parents involved with her team.

She wasn't sure what to say, but she committed to keeping them in the loop with the uncertainty of the fall season.

"It was hard to send," Gnewikow said. "I don't even know myself what's going to happen, and it's very, very frustrating. Things change by the day."

Gnewikow and other girls golf coaches hope to get some good news when the WIAA meets Aug. 14 to further discuss plans for fall sports. Golf teams are cleared to begin practice Aug. 17, and the WIAA's official stance on fall sports this week is that they are on as scheduled with the starting dates for some of them pushed back.

But that doesn't mean Gnewikow and other coaches may have to come up with a Plan B at some point.

Minnesota's state association (the MSHSL) officially moved volleyball and football to the spring this week and left other sports such as cross country, tennis and swimming in the fall. Boys and girls golf are traditionally spring sports in Minnesota.

"I certainly hope we will be playing (in the fall)," Gnewikow said. "In relation to other sports, this is one we truly can do right now and do it safely."