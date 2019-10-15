VERONA, Wis. — The Tomah High School girls golf team moved up three spots and wound up with a seventh-place finish at the WIAA state championships on Tuesday.
The Timberwolves were 10th after the first day at University Ridge Golf Course, but they surged past a couple of teams by cutting 30 strokes from their first-day performance and finishing at 708 and just one shot behind sixth-place Bay Port in Division 1.
Middelton won the championship with a 651, which was 13 shots better than runner-up Brookfield Central and 14 ahead of third-place Kettle Moraine.
Tomah’s fourth state appearance ended up being its best. The Timberwolves were eighth in 2012 and 11th in both 2011 and 2014.
Brin Neumann cut nine strokes from her first-day performance and shot a 9-over-par 81 on Tuesday. Temammate Sophie Pokela also trimmed from her first round and shot an 84. Both birdied the par-5 11th hole and tied for 26th place overall at 27-over 171.
Bay Port’s Jo Baranczyk was the overall medalist with a 1-under 149 with rounds of 78 and 71. Brookfield Central’s Sarah Balding was second (150), Cedarburg’s Elise Hoven third (151), Wauatosa East/West’s Rachel Kauflin fourth (152) and Oconomowoc’s Grace Suter and Stoughton’s Myranda Kotlowski tied for fifth (153).
Tomah’s Sarah Peterson shot a 180 with rounds of 94 and 86 to place 41st, and teammate Jayda Zhu cut 10 strokes from her first round with a 98 and 88 for 186 that tied for 53rd place.
Arcadia/Independence’s Rylee Haines went with the flow and also cut strokes from her first round in Division 2.
Haines opened with a 96 on Monday and closed with a 90 on Tuesday. That gave her a 186, which tied her for 13th place individually. Madison Edgewood’s Grace Welch won Division 2 with a 158 after rounds of 76 and 82.
Madison Edgewood also won the team championship with a 347, which was 29 shots better then second-place Prescott (376).