High school golf: Tomah girls win a pair of MVC meets

ONALASKA — The Tomah High School girls golf team won two MVC meets at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek on Wednesday.

The Timberwolves shot a collective 164 on the front nine and a collective 168 on the back to win both nine-hole competitions over second-place Onalaska.

The Hilltoppers shot a 179 on the front and 180 on the back and were followed by third-place Holmen (192 and 196) in both meets.

Tomah senior Sophie Pokela tied junior teammate Brin Neumann with a 38 for medalist honors on the front and tied Onalaska senior Kiya Bronston with a 39 for medalists honors on the back nine.

Pokela's 77 was the low individual round when combining both meets.

Onalaska's Allison Balduzzi and Lily Tobert tied for third place (42) and Tomah's Amelia Zingler (43) was fifth on the front nine, while Zingler and Holmen's Trinity Horstman (42) tied for third (42), and Neumann was fifth (43) on the back nine.

The Timberwolves are ranked seventh in Division1 by state coaches and entered the conference meets a day after tying sixth-ranked Brookfield Central for the championship at a tournament played at University Ridge in Madison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0