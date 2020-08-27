High school golf: Tomah girls win MVC opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ONALASKA -- The Tomah High School girls golf team opened the MVC portion of its schedule with a two-stroke victory over Onalaska on Thursday.

The Timberwolves put together a team score of 172 at Coulee Golf Bowl, and that was two shots better than the Hilltoppers. Holmen's 197 was third, Sparta's 211 fourth and Aquinas' 212 fifth.

Tomah sophomore Brin Neumann took home medalist honors by carding a birdie on the ninth hole and finishing with a 3-over-par 40. She was tied with Onalaska's Amber Nguyen going to the final hole, and Nguyen settled for a second-place tie with teammate Allison Balduzzi when she parred the final hole.

Balduzzi forced the tie with Nguyen by matching Neumann's birdie at No. 9.

The victory gives the Timberwolves -- who qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state meet a year ago -- a measure of revenge after the Hilltoppers won a meet both teams played in earlier this week. Neumann was second to Nguyen in that meet at Drugan's Castle Mound.

Tomah's winning performance also included a 41 from Amelia Zingler, a 45 from Sophie Pokela, a 46 from Maddie Ewers and a 47 from Jayda Zhu.