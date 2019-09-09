The Tomah High School girls golf team continued their stellar season winning their third straight MVC meet on the front nine at the Golf Club at Cedar Creek with a team score of 192 before Onalaska broke the streak on the back 9 with a 184.
Tomah sophomore Sophie Pokela earned medalist honors on the front nine with an 8-over (44) followed by Onalaska's Allison Balduzzi (46) and Amber Nguyen (47) and freshman teammate Brin Neumann (47).
All six Tomah golfers finished in the top 10 with freshman Amelia Zingler (50) placing sixth, junior Jayda Zhu (51) seventh, senior Sarah Peterson (52) eighth, and sophomore Hannah Zhu (53) took 10th.
The Hilltoppers finished three strokes back of the Timberwolves with a score 195. After Balduzzi and Nguyen sophomore Lily Tobbert placed fifth (48).
But the Hilltoppers flipped the script on the back nine shooting a 184, beating the Timberwolves by three strokes. Onalaska placed four golfers in the top-five. Nguyen earned medalist honors with 9-over (44) followed by sophomore Kiya Bronston (46) while Balduzzi and junior Malia McGarry tied for fifth with a 47.
Tomah's Pokela and Zingler tied for second with Bronston.