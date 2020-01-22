High school gymnastics: Caelen Lansing reaching new heights for Coulee Region

Lansing, who also was considering Division III powerhouse UW-La Crosse, made an unofficial visit to the Iowa campus with her parents, Kim and Paul Lansing, on the weekend of Jan. 10. It was a whirlwind trip where she witnessed an Iowa meet, met and stayed with the team, then talked extensively with the coaching staff.

“I stayed overnight with the team and got to see all of their meet on Saturday (Jan. 10), then had a visit with the coaches,” Lansing said. “It was when we were having breakfast that they said they would have me as a walk-on on the team. It was very shocking to me.

“We (her parents) really didn’t know because they were like we may not be able to tell you at this point, it might be later. So I went into the visit not really expecting to get an answer at all.”

What she received was the opportunity she had been working years for, persevering through a serious injury for, and simply dreaming about for countless nights.

“I was just so shocked at that point (of the offer) because this was something I had been working towards for so long,” Lansing said. “I have wanted to go to the University of Iowa for a really, really long time because my Dad’s side of the family is from Iowa and I have always wanted to go there because of the school even before gymnastics was on the table.