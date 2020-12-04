High school gymnastics: West Salem co-op, Holmen navigate virtual practices, remain hopeful for season

“I feel that maybe this is another positive that could come out of it is that they’re learning about gymnastics, about how their routine is formulated,” Canar said. “... Hopefully they’re actually understanding how their score is tabulated, what it takes to put a routine together that’s going to score them the highest score.

“Whereas normally, you educate them on things, but they really don’t know why you put this jump there and when. They just kind of did it because that’s what we told them to do.”

Still, it will take time for athletes to get back up to speed once they are able to get back in the gym.

Canar said some of her competitors were able to practice with their respective clubs over the summer while most were able to attend open gyms held early this fall at the new gymnastics facility at Holmen High School. Only a few of O’Hearn’s athletes, though, have been in a gym since the end of last season.

Hammes, who also plays volleyball and soccer, hopes to get back in the gym soon after focusing on her other sports during the gymnastics offseason.