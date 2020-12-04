High school gymnastics: West Salem co-op, Holmen navigate virtual practices, remain hopeful for season

Carrie O’Hearn wanted her team to know that it wasn’t alone, that the West Salem co-op gymnastics program has gone through difficult seasons before.
So as the team started its season with virtual practices because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 18th-year coach asked two former athletes, Kami Doberstein and Rachel Seidel, to join one of West Salem’s Zoom meetings to share their story.
Doberstein was a junior and Seidel a freshman eight years ago, when the co-op didn’t have a season because it didn’t have enough competitors. The pair opened up about the lost season and relayed two simple messages to this year’s team: Don’t take anything for granted because moments like these can make you stronger, and you most certainly are not alone.
“I cried,” O’Hearn said. “That was actually really useful for those girls to be like, ‘Oh, this has happened in the past. We’re going to be OK.’”
“It was nice getting to hear their side of the story, even though it’s different than ours,” added senior Sydney Hammes. “... It’s just nice to know that we have people to talk to if we ever need (to).”
A key difference is that there is still hope for this season to move forward, though it dwindles every day West Salem holds a virtual practice. The WIAA requires gymnastics teams to hold 20 days of practices before their first competition, and O’Hearn said those must be in-person.
On top of that, the WIAA shortened the winter sports season and pushed the gymnastics postseason up a week.
West Salem will be virtual through the end of next week before re-evaluating on a week-to-week basis, but the co-op isn’t the only Coulee Region program unable to hold in-person activities. Central and Logan have paused athletics until January, and Holmen is on hold until Dec. 18.
“We’re looking at the middle of December already, and then those dates come up,” said O’Hearn, who was selected by the Wisconsin Gymnastics Coaches Association’s recipient of the NFHS coach of the year award in Wisconsin after last season. “We’ve already lost our first three scheduled meets because we won’t have enough practices in.”
Even with all the uncertainty, teams are staying positive and doing as much as they can, which currently means a lot of Zoom meetings and at-home workouts.
“We work out together, we hold each other accountable and all that,” Hammes said. “The situation is unfortunate, but I think we’re making the best out of it.”
West Salem and Holmen held a joint virtual practice back in November — the former also held a joint practice with the West Salem/Bangor wrestling and boys hockey teams — and both teams have collaborated with local fitness trainers to add variety to their practices. Vikings coach Katie Canar has given unique names to certain workout days, like Turkey Toner on Thanksgiving and Stretch It Out Sundays, and has pushed her athletes to outline their routines on their own.
“I feel that maybe this is another positive that could come out of it is that they’re learning about gymnastics, about how their routine is formulated,” Canar said. “... Hopefully they’re actually understanding how their score is tabulated, what it takes to put a routine together that’s going to score them the highest score.
“Whereas normally, you educate them on things, but they really don’t know why you put this jump there and when. They just kind of did it because that’s what we told them to do.”
Still, it will take time for athletes to get back up to speed once they are able to get back in the gym.
Canar said some of her competitors were able to practice with their respective clubs over the summer while most were able to attend open gyms held early this fall at the new gymnastics facility at Holmen High School. Only a few of O’Hearn’s athletes, though, have been in a gym since the end of last season.
Hammes, who also plays volleyball and soccer, hopes to get back in the gym soon after focusing on her other sports during the gymnastics offseason.
“I think it’s definitely going to take some time to get back in the swing of things,” Hammes said. “But I think if everyone is motivated and everyone wants to be there for the right reasons, we’ll have no problem getting back to where we should be at this point in time.”
Whenever that time comes, both West Salem and Holmen have high expectations for the season.
West Salem is motivated after missing last season’s Division 2 state meet by less than a point, which broke a streak of three straight trips to state. The co-op brings back a number of contributors, including individual state qualifiers in Hammes and junior Natalie Althoff.
Ella Krause also qualified for state as an individual last season, but O’Hearn said the junior, who battled through injury last season, will miss the season after having knee surgery. The coach is still confident in her squad with juniors McKenna Stoll and Emily Miller and sophomore Alex Roupe returning.
Holmen, meanwhile, is coming off a fifth-place finish in Division 1 and also brings back an experienced group. The Vikings graduated Hannah Verhulst while junior Kamryn McNally, who joined the team last year, opted not to compete for the team this season, but juniors Harley Bartels, Maddy Melby and Ava Clark are all back. Canar is also excited about her freshman class, which boasts nine athletes.
But for now, both teams are eagerly waiting for the green light to get back in the gym.
“This pandemic is definitely putting a limp in what they can do, but they’re going to be ready if and when we can enter that gym,” O’Hearn said.
Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee
