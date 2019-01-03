The Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Association released its first honor roll of the season, and the West Salem co-op enters the new calendar year as the state's third-best team in Division 2.
The Panthers posted a season-best score of 135.575, and that puts them behind No. 1 Mount Horeb (139.95) and No. 2 Whitefish Bay (138.4). The Viroqua co-op's top score of 120.075 is 15th in Division 2.
The Central/Logan co-op checks in at the 16th spot in Division 1 with its score of 119.2.
The top Division 1 team, a co-op of Waukesha schools, is first in Division 1 with a score of 140.95.
Central/Logan's Caelen Lansing owns the best Division 1 score in the floor exercise with a 9.6, and she ranks third in the all-around (36.675). Lansing, the only local competitor on the Division 1 list, is also third on the vault (9.3) and fifth on the bars (9.0).
The West Salem co-op is led by Ella Krause, who is fourth on the balance beam (9.1) and floor exercise (9.35). She is also fourth all-around (35.8) and eighth on the bars (8.55).
West Salem co-op teammates Anna Gorski and Natalie Jeranek are 10th in the bars (8.475) and balance beam (8.875), respectively.
The Viroqua co-op is led by Lydia Korn, who is ninth on the bars (8.5), 10th on the floor exercise (9.2) and 11th all-around (34.6).