Some of the seniors on the West Salem High School gymnastics co-op remember their freshman year very vividly, but not fondly, as it ended in an unfortunate heartbreak.
At the WIAA Division 2 River Falls sectional meet, the West Salem co-op was poised to take the top spot after being state-ranked all season. But during the first event, the team’s top gymnast dislocated her knee cap and was unable to compete in the remainder of the meet. The West Salem co-op ended up finishing third, and missed qualifying for the state meet as only the top two teams in each sectional qualify for the team portion of the event.
This year’s seniors, who were freshmen at the time, remember that event like it was yesterday, according to West Salem co-op coach Carrie O’Hearn. Although that memory is not positive, its pushing those who experienced it to compete harder than before to reach the state tournament, which is set for March 1-2 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
“That year was one of the hardest things I’ve been through as a coach and coaching this team,” O’Hearn said. “It’s something that hasn’t been forgotten with our seniors, and it isn’t something that goes away.”
The memory has stuck with the seniors, for sure, and the push to make it to the state tournament is quickly going to be tested with the team hosting its sectional — as it did last year, too — at 11 a.m. Saturday at West Salem High School.
O’Hearn thought that reaching state may be a stretch this year, especially with the handful of freshmen that were added to the roster, as the team graduated a strong group of seniors last year. But when the season started, she found out that this year’s team was going to battle each other in practice, in meets, and provide tough competition and would quickly make them better. In other words, they would be skipping the rebuilding stage.
The co-op, which is composed of West Salem, Aquinas and Bangor, currently sits in the fifth spot in the Division 2 rankings with a season-high score of 135.7. The team has also done well with the addition of freshman Ella Krause, who has placed first in in the all-around competition at five of the team’s six meets this season.
Over the summer, Krause added an arsenal of skills to her routines, including a double full on her floor routine, a double back off of the uneven bars and an aerial on the beam, just to name a few. Even though the freshman put in endless hours at the gym during the summer, she still surprised herself with the high scores she’s been receiving.
“I’ve been surprised by my performances, and I wasn’t expecting to come in on top and doing as well as I am,” Krause said, “but with a great coach, you can achieve a lot. On meet days there is a little pressure knowing that I want to help the team out, but my teammates and coaches are there for me and we all work really hard and have fun.”
The West Salem co-op got off to a strong start this season, but was challenged by inclement weather and having five meets, and even more practices, being cancelled.
Although the gymnasts were able to get some valuable time to rest, O’Hearn knows that being in the gym is where they want to be.
“They were so excited to be back,” O’Hearn said. “They wanted to be in there and doing new tricks. They live for the gym.”