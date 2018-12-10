The West Salem High School co-op gymnastics team has started the season on a high note with a dual and invitational victory.
Freshman Ella Krause is already making an impact, and Krause and senior Anna Gorski played big roles in the Panthers winning the Baraboo Invitational on Saturday.
Krause opened the season with a winning all-around score of 34.525 in a dual against Holmen and Westby last week and followed it up by winning the Baraboo Invitational with a score of 35.8. Gorski was third at Baraboo with a 33.95.
Those scores helped West Salem to a team score of 135.575 at Baraboo after starting the season at 131.775 in the home dual at West Salem Elementary School. The team is also competing without injured veteran Sydney Hammes, who could be back late next month.
Coach Carrie O'Hearn was especially proud of the team score of 36.05 on the floor exercise that included top-seven finishes by four competitors in a field of 50 at Baraboo.
Krause led the way with a winning performance of 9.35 and was followed by third-place sophomore Natalie Jeranek (9.1), fifth-place Gorski (8.875) and seventh-place freshman Natalie Althoff (8.725).
Krause also won the balance beam (8.85) and was second on the bars (8.55) and vault (9.05). Gorski added placements of third on the bars (8.475), fourth on the vault (8.65) and ninth on the beam (7.95).
The Panthers placed fifth last season and fourth in 2017 at the WIAA Division 2 state meet.