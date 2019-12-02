High school hockey: Franzini enjoying life back with the Onalaska boys co-op

Tim Franzini told his peers that he was finally, officially retired from coaching boys hockey.
His friends and family had heard that before, though. Franzini previously entered retirement after coaching the Onalaska High School team for 17 seasons. Then he took a couple of seasons off before returning to coach the Aquinas co-op for seven seasons.
He moved on to coach the Onalaska girls co-op for two seasons before heading back to the Avalanche for two more.
Then, once again, he said he was done.
As it turns out, he wasn't.
After Tim Ebner stepped down as the Onalaska co-op boys coach after last season, Franzini found himself back in the fold after deciding he couldn't pass up the chance to coach a group of players from Onalaska, Central and Logan.
“I’m just not very good at staying away from hockey,” Franzini said with a laugh. “When this position became available, it was obviously intriguing because of the success the team has had in the past.”
Franzini took on a team that posted a 24-4 record and advanced to the WIAA state tournament last season. While there are some holes to plug — the biggest probably being in goal — the veteran coach inherits a veteran team that will try to make a run at another state tournament.
The Hilltoppers will try to do that as a Division 1 team for the first time. The WIAA has previously used a one-division postseason format but breaks up into two divisions this year.
Senior CJ Lass is returning after a junior year that earned him the title of the team's leading scorer with then-senior Will Bryant. Lass recorded 22 goals in the regular season, four more in the playoffs and added 30 assists.
Besides Lass, the team is returning strength in senior Tommy Duren, who had 19 goals and 27 assists last year. Seniors Max Popp (24), Carter Stobb (20) and Mason Manglitz (16) all recorded double-figure assists in their junior year, and are ready to hit the ice for one final season.
“We’re returning a lot of experience at forward and at our defense,” Franzini said. “We have a forward line of three seniors with CJ Lass, Tommy Duren and Carter Stobb and they’re three very skilled, very good hockey players.
“Our youthfulness will be with our goaltending, though. We have a junior and sophomore with little varsity experience, but so far they’ve been a pleasant surprise.”
Filling in the goaltender spot after the graduation of goalie Jack Weber last season are sophomore Noah Clement and junior Sawyer Nitti.
Despite the inexperience in goal on the varsity level, Franzini knows that the growth of the two goalies mixed in with the experience of the upperclassmen will help accomplish the team’s main goal of getting better every day.
“As we get into the season, one of the main goals is to get better every day and get off to a smooth start,” said Franzini, whose team is 2-0 entering Thursday's game against Eau Claire North at the OmniCenter. “Our main objective is to just get better everyday and to be playing the best hockey we can at the end of the season.”
Playing tough at the end of the season is crucial for the co-op, which is playing in the restructured playoff schedule. The teams that the Hilltoppers could possibly face in Division 1 are tough opponents — such as Wausau and the Eau Claire teams — and it turns the tables on how things typically go, according to Franzini.
“This program has always been looked at with high regards, and we’re used to being the hunted,” Franzini said. “But this year, we’re the hunters. We’re in a tough sectional, and we’ll be the hunter instead of the hunted, and we’ll see where that leads us at the end of the year.
“I like the makeup of the team, and if we can stay healthy, I think that we’ll be a very difficult team to play.”