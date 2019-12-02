High school hockey: Franzini enjoying life back with the Onalaska boys co-op

The Hilltoppers will try to do that as a Division 1 team for the first time. The WIAA has previously used a one-division postseason format but breaks up into two divisions this year.

Senior CJ Lass is returning after a junior year that earned him the title of the team's leading scorer with then-senior Will Bryant. Lass recorded 22 goals in the regular season, four more in the playoffs and added 30 assists.

Besides Lass, the team is returning strength in senior Tommy Duren, who had 19 goals and 27 assists last year. Seniors Max Popp (24), Carter Stobb (20) and Mason Manglitz (16) all recorded double-figure assists in their junior year, and are ready to hit the ice for one final season.

“We’re returning a lot of experience at forward and at our defense,” Franzini said. “We have a forward line of three seniors with CJ Lass, Tommy Duren and Carter Stobb and they’re three very skilled, very good hockey players.

“Our youthfulness will be with our goaltending, though. We have a junior and sophomore with little varsity experience, but so far they’ve been a pleasant surprise.”

Filling in the goaltender spot after the graduation of goalie Jack Weber last season are sophomore Noah Clement and junior Sawyer Nitti.