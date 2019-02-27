ONALASKA — He’s been hit in the shoulder, the chest, the neck area and every spot in between. He’s taken more than one deflected puck off the mask, which leaves him temporarily stunned and his ears ringing.
And yet Jack Weber wouldn’t have it any other way.
There is something about being the last line, or the last person, of defense for his team. Being a goaltender is a love-hate type of relationship — and Weber, a senior for the Onalaska co-op boys hockey team — loves it.
Always has.
And his Hilltoppers’ teammates are very fond of Weber, as he leads a 24-3 Onalaska team into Thursday’s WIAA state boys hockey tournament against the top-seeded and top-ranked team in the state, University School of Milwaukee (25-2).
There is no doubt the Hilltoppers can score — they averaged more than six goals per game during the regular season, and eight in three playoff games. Stopping a speedy and talent-laden University School team, however, will be key to being better than a one-and-done state team.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Weber knows it’s a team game, but a hot goalie can carry a team to an unexpected destination.
“We needed a goalie, and that’s usually how a lot of goalies get started,” Weber said of when he started playing the position at 8 years old. “So they asked if I wanted to do it, and I thought that this would be cool.
“After one day I fell in love with it. It is the most fun I have ever had.”
Weber has had a standout season for Onalaska, recording a 21-3 regular-season record with a 1.53 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage with three shutouts.
In three tournament games, he has stopped 34 of 35 shots for a 0.36 goals-against-average and .971 save percentage.
“He hasn’t gotten a whole lot of action, especially in the past few games, but when we play the good teams he definitely steps up,” said Onalaska senior forward Jake Ziegelbein. “When the time comes, he is always ready to play.
“And our defensemen are fantastic. I think we have a really good defensive core. They are smart, they play the game well, they play the game hard and they get the job done.”
The job at hand is monumental, to say the least, as University School — which has two University of Wisconsin commits in junior defenseman Casey Roepke and sophomore forward Ethan Mann — has a bevy of overall talent, according to veteran Onalaska coach Tim Ebner.
“There is a reason they are No. 1 in the state. They’ve got a lot of guys and they are all really good and they got a whole bunch of Team Wisconsin kids, so those kids have played at a high level,” Ebner said.
“It is just one of those things where you have to go in and you have to minimize your mistakes and limit the chance they get.”
University School, which beat Onalaska 6-1 on Feb. 8 thanks to a five-goal second period, isn’t invincible, Ebner knows, but the high-flying Hilltoppers will need the likes of C.J. Lass (26 goals, 30 assists, 56 points), Tommy Duren (22 goals, 27 assists, 49 points) and Ziegelbein (17 goals, 22 assists, 39 points), along with its other three lines, to be in top form.
In addition to that, defensemen Brennan Mason, Ryan Gargaro, Hudson Weber, Kyle Comeau and Max Popp need to be at their best.
“They don’t have any weak spots, and they can go four lines pretty easily,” Ebner said of University School. “They just have high end all the way through, and that is what makes them hard to play. It doesn’t mean we can’t beat them.
“It doesn’t mean we are not going to go in there and compete and try to win. You also keep in mind you are going up against the No. 1 team and there is really nothing for us to lose.”
That is exactly the way Weber is approaching the state quarterfinal game. He’s not thinking of it being the No. 8 seed (Onalaska) vs. the No. 1 seed (University School). He’s eager to face what many view as the team to beat.
It’s go-time, and Weber’s ready. It’s what goalies live for.
“It is something about the competition of stopping other players. Scoring was cool, but I think for me, preventing that and having my team work with me was a great feeling and I loved all of that,” Weber said. “I love the one-on-one competition. It is something I look for all the time — breakaways are fun.
“Some people wonder why? I love the pressure.”
He will likely have plenty of it against University School, but Weber is accustomed to being in the thick of things. A tight end and linebacker for the Hilltoppers football team this past fall, Weber loves the adrenaline rush that comes with being in the heat of the action.
Physical action.
“I do like the contact. People always ask me, ‘Don’t you worry about getting hurt?’ I’ve got big pads on. I know a lot of guys think I am crazy. Why would you do that?,” said Weber, who plans on attending the University of St. Thomas and majoring in mechanical engineering or entrepreneurship.
“I love stopping plays. Seeing that frustration on an opponent is awesome. Making a big save in a key moment is cool.”