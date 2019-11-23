AUSTIN, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah boys hockey team dominated the third period to make a winner of new coach Eriah Hayes on Saturday.
The Lancers scored four goals in the third period to beat Austin 7-5 in their first game of the season. Hayes, a former La Crescent star and player for the NHL's San Jose Sharks, made his debut as the team's coach.
Owen Davison and Wyatt Farrell scored two goals apiece for La Crescent-Hokah, which also received three assists and a goal from Reid Haffner. Drew Wieser and Cooper Hollon also scored for the Lancers.
You have free articles remaining.
Davison and Farrell also had an assist apiece, and Ashur Rouleau chipped in with two more assists for La Crescenr-Hokah, which trailed 5-3 after two periods.
Wieser and Hollon scored the first two goals of the third period to tie the score before Davison put the Lancers ahead off an assist from Haffner and added an insurance goal with an assist from Rouleau.
Ryan Booth had 28 saves for the Lancers, who sent 42 shots at the Austin goal.