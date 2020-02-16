High school hockey: Onalaska boys rolling into WIAA postseason

ONALASKA — There were plenty of questions when a shift change — of coaches, that is — happened over the offseason with the Onalaska co-op boys hockey team.
How would this regional powerhouse program handle having a new head coach and assistants, even though newcomer Tim Franzini was a longtime and well-respected hockey coach in the area? A coach who led Onalaska from 1986-2004 before coaching the Hilltopper girls program, then the Aquinas co-op boys team.
Would the Onalaska co-op remain one of the area’s — and state’s — top teams in Franzini’s second run?
And how would a talented team with nine seniors on its 23-player roster adjust?
As the Onalaska co-op enters tournament play Tuesday night against Franzini’s former team, the Avalanche, those questions have been answered in a big-time way. Onalaska, 20-3-1, and winner in 15 of its past 16 games, heads into its WIAA Division 1 sectional with plenty of steam.
In the first year of a two-division state tournament, Onalaska enters the postseason seeded fourth in its sectional, while the Aquinas co-op (4-19-1) is seeded No. 13. The Onalaska co-op has had two one-sided games with the Avalanche this season, winning 9-0 on Dec. 10, and 7-1 on Jan. 21.
“We had some big games down the stretch getting ready for the seeding meeting. We had no hiccups, and the guys really played well, and we got some big wins,” Franzini said. “We were hoping for the No. 3 seed and got the 4, but we are up for the challenge.
“Everybody knows how difficult our sectional is going to be, and we are going to have some fun with it.”
Hudson (17-4-0) earned the No. 1 seed, and the Hilltoppers would face the Raiders if they beat the Avalanche, then beat the winner of the No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial vs. No. 12 Merrill co-op winner.
Onalaska, which has an explosive offense that averages 7.3 goals per game, will need to keep scoring in bunches, then have goalies Noah Clemment (11-2-1, 2.37 goals against average, .874 save percentage) and Sawyer Nitti (9-1, 2.02, .873) play well.
“I think over the last two weeks we have really stepped it up a notch with a big wins last week against D.C. Everest (9-2). That was a big game for us, and I thought we took a big step,” said senior forward Carter Stobb, who is second on the team with 40 goals and 24 assists for 64 points.
“I think we are going uphill here. I think a lot of people are starting to get their roles down.”
There were some outsiders who wondered how the Hilltoppers would fare this season after longtime coach Tim Ebner stepped down in May. Ebner coached the Onalaska co-op for 22 years, 15 as head coach, and amassed a 286-81-8 record, including four state appearances, one of which the team claimed the runner-up trophy.
Franzini, who took over the program in July, led the Hilltoppers to the state tournament during his first stint with the team, and took the Onalaska girls co-op to the state tournament twice. He stepped down from Avalanche program after the 2018 season.
“I haven’t been very good at staying away. You get a little time off, then you kind of get recharged,” said Franzini, a head hockey coach for 31 years. “This was a unique opportunity, you know, as last season they added the co-op (with La Crosse) and I started my coaching career in La Crosse.
“I decided if I am going to make one more run, this would be a good place to finish. I just thought it was kind of a unique opportunity and I am super happy I did it. If it continues to be fun like this, a guy could do this for a long time.”
Stobb, for one, said the transition has been a smooth one from Ebner to Franzini. Stobb has enjoyed an outstanding year, as has leading scorer, senior C.J. Lass (15-55-70). Junior forward Mason Manglitz (19-37-56) and senior forward Tommy Duren (26-27-53), along with junior forward Jordan Degaetano (17-22-39), provide some of the best firepower in the state.
“I think he (Franzini) has done a nice job of letting us seniors kind of continue to push the boat,” Stobb said. “He came in expecting the same culture we have had in the past with however many hears with coach Ebner.
“He has been nice, he has been great and he has put us in our place when he needed to.”