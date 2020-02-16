High school hockey: Onalaska boys rolling into WIAA postseason

“Everybody knows how difficult our sectional is going to be, and we are going to have some fun with it.”

Hudson (17-4-0) earned the No. 1 seed, and the Hilltoppers would face the Raiders if they beat the Avalanche, then beat the winner of the No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial vs. No. 12 Merrill co-op winner.

Onalaska, which has an explosive offense that averages 7.3 goals per game, will need to keep scoring in bunches, then have goalies Noah Clemment (11-2-1, 2.37 goals against average, .874 save percentage) and Sawyer Nitti (9-1, 2.02, .873) play well.

“I think over the last two weeks we have really stepped it up a notch with a big wins last week against D.C. Everest (9-2). That was a big game for us, and I thought we took a big step,” said senior forward Carter Stobb, who is second on the team with 40 goals and 24 assists for 64 points.

“I think we are going uphill here. I think a lot of people are starting to get their roles down.”

There were some outsiders who wondered how the Hilltoppers would fare this season after longtime coach Tim Ebner stepped down in May. Ebner coached the Onalaska co-op for 22 years, 15 as head coach, and amassed a 286-81-8 record, including four state appearances, one of which the team claimed the runner-up trophy.