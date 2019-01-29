It seems at one point in time, or at one level of youth hockey or another, they were one.
Bantams, Pee Wees, Midgets, they spent time wearing the same youth hockey uniform regardless of what city or high school district they resided in. So when C.J. Lass and a number of Onalaska High School hockey players learned of an impending co-op with Central/Logan, it wasn’t a big deal.
It turns out he was right.
The Onalaska co-op, a team that has won seven straight and is an eye-popping 18-2 with four regular season games remaining, jelled from the start.
While weather will all but certainly postpone Tuesday night’s regular-season game with Black River Falls, it won’t cool the streaking Hilltoppers as tournament time approaches.
These kids, regardless of school affiliation, have become one.
“I would say from the first practice, we knew we had something special. We had three solid lines and we knew we all had a chance with something like that,” said Lass, a junior forward who leads the Onalaska co-op with 18 goals, 22 assists for 40 points.
“It almost seemed like it wasn’t even a co-op. A lot of us had played with each other when we co-oped in bantams with La Crosse.”
Longtime Onalaska coach Tim Ebner had the same feelings that Lass did about the co-op — it would make already strong Onalaska an even better, an even deeper team, and it also would give some Central/Logan athletes a chance to play.
With no co-op, a number of them could have been left out in the cold.
“I didn’t anticipate very many issues with the co-op being in place. I have known these guys a long time from La Crosse. Those kids have played a lot of hockey with our kids,” Ebner said. “Their (La Crosse) bantams have been combined with us the last three or four years, and last year the pee wees.
“We could tell, at least in the foreseeable future, that La Crosse would need to do something at some point.”
Until the Central/Logan numbers build back up, combining with Onalaska has produced a powerful team. One that has eyes on a state-tournament run, but more on that in a minute.
Lass, a 5-foot-7, 180-pound slick-skating forward, along with linemates Tommy Duren (17 goals, 22 assists, 39 points) and Jake Ziebelbein (10-12-22), have been a powerful, highly productive line.
But so has former Coulee Region Chill player Will Bryant (19-20-39), Mason Manglitz (14-12-26) and Carter Stobb (11-14-25).
Onalaska is an offensive force, having outscored opponents 123-29, or an average of 6.15 to 1.45.
“This team, they have extremely high expectations for themselves — both from their individual play and their team play,” Ebner said. “That has been a motivating factor all season long.
“They want to go at each other and they want to bang around in practice. It is definitely one of the deeper teams we’ve had, especially at forward. As far as defense, we have been very deep at times over the years, but this team is right there.”
With remaining games against Black River Falls, D.C. Everest, Tomah/Sparta and University School (of Milwaukee), this team could easy surpass 20 wins during the regular season. That, Ebner believes, might only be the beginning.
With Lass, Duren, Bryant, Manglitz, Ryan Gargaro, Stobb and Max Popp, along with goalie Jack Weber, leading the way, this team appears suited for a deep tournament run.
“Our defense is super solid and all three lines on offense, we all trust one another,” said Lass, who has played a number of seasons for Team Wisconsin before, and after, the high school season.
“We trust our defense, too, and Jack (Weber) has been solid all year back there (in the net). We would say we are on track. We lost a couple of games to some good teams, but have won a couple of big games, too,” Lass said.
“It’s just been a lot of fun; there are a lot of good people on this team. On the ice, it is just a blast. When I am on the ice, hockey just takes everything else out of my mind. You can just get out on the ice and focus on hockey.”
Which is what has happened on offense, and on defense with Gargaro, Popp, Ben Fowler and Hudson Weber. Toss in Jack Weber and his 18-2 record, 1.41 goals-against-average, .919 save percentage, and five shutouts, and the Hilltoppers are a formidable, all-around team.
“The whole backend, the defense and the goaltending, they work very well together,” Ebner said. “The defense has done an excellent job of limiting shots. And Jack has really stepped up and meet the call.”
SCORING LEADERS
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|C.J. Lass
|18
|22
|40
|Tommy Duren
|17
|22
|39
|Will Bryant
|19
|20
|39
|Mason Manglitz
|14
|12
|26
|Ryan Gargaro
|2
|23
|25
|Carter Stobb
|11
|14
|25