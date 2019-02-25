Even with a sparkling 21-3 regular season and a dominant playoff run to reach the state tournament, Tim Ebner had a pretty strong indication that his Onalaska co-op boys hockey team would not be highly regarded across the state.
Turns out he was right.
The Onalaska co-op, which features players from Onalaska, Central and Logan high schools, received the No. 8 seed in the eight-team WIAA state boys hockey tournament, which gets under way Thursday at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
The seeding meeting, which took place Sunday, pits the No. 8 Hilltoppers (24-3) against No. 1 seed University School of Milwaukee (25-2) in a 10 a.m. Thursday quarterfinal. Surprisingly, the Hilltoppers were seeded behind Eau Claire North (the Huskies are the No. 5 seed), a team it beat 6-5 during the regular season.
“We fight for respect for hockey from this area state-wide, so that is part of the battle you have,” Ebner said after his team blanked the Reedsburg co-op 6-0 Saturday in a sectional final.
University School, which beat Onalaska 6-1 in the regular-season finale on Feb. 8 at Milwaukee, has steamrolled opponents in the tournament just as Onalaska has. University School beat Waupun 8-1, West Bend 10-1, then Fond du Lac Springs 6-1 in its sectional final.
Onalaska, meanwhile, blanked DeForest 10-0, beat Sauk Prairie 8-1, then blanked the Reedsburg co-op 6-0 in its sectional final.
The Hilltoppers didn’t know who they were going to play until Sunday, but now that they do, it won’t make much difference.
“We don’t want to go down and be a participant. We want to go down there and actually compete,” Ebner said. “That’s the message.”
Onalaska has been to the state tournament five times — 1995, 2009, 2014, 2016, 2019 — and Ebner believes this team is as strong as any that has made the trip to Madison. It’s certainly as deep, or perhaps deeper, as any of the previous state teams. Onalaska’s best finish at state was a runner-up performance in 2016.
“You can go back and look at all of those teams we have taken to the state tournament, and this group, they are right in that mix (as one of the best),” Ebner said. “Statistically, they show they are in that mix as far as goals scored, goals allowed, things like that.”
The Hilltoppers, who gave up five second-period goals to University School in their regular-season meeting, match up well — on paper — with the Milwaukee team. Onalaska outscored its regular-season opponents 148-37, or an average of 6.17 to 1.54.
University School outscored its regular-season opponents 143-33, or an average of 5.92 to 1.38.
In three playoffs games, University School has outscored its opponents 24-3. Onalaska has outscored its playoff foes by a 24-1 margin.
Now, the Hilltoppers are where they worked hard for, and expected, to be.
“I think it (state tournament) was a big goal of ours,” said Hilltoppers’ senior goalie Jack Weber. “We really wanted to do it as a team. The coaching staff and all the players really wanted to do it, and we came together and got it done.”