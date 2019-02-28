MADISON — The Onalaska co-op hockey team entered Thursday's WIAA state boys hockey quarterfinals as the No. 8 seed, but certainly didn't play like one.
The Hilltoppers were tied with top seed University School of Milwaukee in the third period before freshman Jacob Como scored the deciding goal in a 4-3 Wildcats' victory at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Just 76 seconds earlier, Onalaska co-op's Will Bryant had knotted the game at 3-3 with his second goal of the game.
Onalaska had several attempts at the equalizer late in the game, and even pulled its goalie, Jack Weber, for an extra attacker in the final 30 seconds, but University School goalie Patrick Kelly stymied Onalaska. Kelly turned aside 22 of 25 shots, while Hilltoppers' goalie Weber had a standout game, stopping 20 of 24 shots from University School.
University School (26-2), which beat Onalaska 6-1 in the final game of the regular season, advances to Friday's semifinals, while the Onalaska co-op finishes its season at 24-4.