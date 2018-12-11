One look at the Onalaska co-op boys hockey team’s roster and its record will give the illusion of excellence, strength and talent.
Although the team’s 7-0 record boasts of early-season perfection in the first year of the Onalaska/Logan/Central co-op, 15th year coach Tim Ebner will persistently explain that the team’s strength isn’t in an offensive or defensive skill. The team’s leading goal scorer — Onalaska junior CJ Lass — will echo the same thoughts.
While the team’s veteran players — eight juniors and eight seniors — have shown considerable skills during the early part of what is a long season, the real strength of the team is shown during practice, on and off the ice, according to Ebner and Lass.
“One of the biggest strengths is just our work ethic, which has been very strong throughout the start of the season,” Ebner said. “We also have a veteran team and by adding two programs together, you get put into a situation where you’re able to have more veteran-types of guys on the varsity team while the younger players get to develop on the JV team.”
While Ebner emphasized the team’s persistent and dedicate work ethic, Lass pushed similar thoughts.
“Part of the success is because of our practice,” Lass said. “Every time we hit the ice, everybody is always focused and ready to go. As soon as we’re in the locker room it’s all fun, but when we get on the ice we’re focused, dialed in and ready to work.”
The co-op, which added four varsity players from the former La Crosse program, has shown that being persistent in practice pays off. The team opened its season with a 6-2 win over River Falls and then posted three consecutive shutouts, including a 13-0 win over La Crescent.
So far, Onalaska has recorded 53 goals while allowing opponents just 13. The offensive outburst has been led by Lass, who has 11 goals and nine assists. Lass’ season recently included a four-goal game against Madison Memorial, a game in which he had a hat trick by the end of the first period.
But for Lass, the success doesn’t lie solely within himself.
“I just use my speed to beat guys and at the same time I just have good chances and feel like I can put the puck in the net,” he said. “It’s also from how deep we are as a team and our trust in not only the first two lines, but we also have a solid third line that we can trust and rely on.”
Central senior Will Bryant, a talented forward, has also been a key player for the co-op. Bryant, who spent time with both the Coulee Region Chill and La Crosse Freeze — both junior programs — last season, has recorded 10 goals and seven assists. He has scored in all but one game.
The team’s defense has spurred by the play of senior Jack Weber, who is team’s starting goalie after spending his junior season behind Hayes Weiner. In seven games, Weber has stopped 133 out of 146 shots, for a save percentage of .910.
While the new co-op is unbeaten so far, Ebner still believes that the season has been — and will continue to be — filled with challenges.
“Every game is a challenge for us,” Ebner said. “For us, we focus on trying to play game-by-game and we have one of the most difficult overall schedules since I have been the head coach.
“There are a lot of challenges ahead of us and we can’t look past anyone on our schedule. We have to focus on the next game at-hand and be ready to play that night because we can be beat at any point.”