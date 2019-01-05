It has been two weeks since the Onalaska co-op boys hockey team has played a game, but all of that changes Saturday afternoon at the OmniCenter in Onalaska.
The Hilltoppers (11-1) get their first chance to avenge a loss this season when they meet a co-op team from Waukesha (8-4-2), and the Tribune will be there to tell you all about it.
Head to the 4 p.m. game if you can, or follow reporter Sarah Waara (@sarahjane016) for updates throughout. Her story and photos from the game can be found at lacrossetribune.com Saturday night.
Sixth-ranked Onalaska, which also has a roster with players from Central and Logan, won its first 11 games before a 5-4 home setback against fourth-ranked Sun Prairie on Dec. 22.
The team averages 6.5 goals per game and has shut out five opponents. It is led by junior CJ Lass, who is tied for the team lead on goals (13) and ranks second in assists (14).
Junior Tommy Duren leads the team with 15 assists and has scored 10 goals. Senior Will Bryant has 13 goals and 10 assists, junior Brennan Mason 5 goals and 10 assists and junior Carter Stobb 6 goals and 9 assists.
Jack Weber has been solid in goal with a 1.74 goals-against average and 198 saves while playing all 12 games.
The Wings lost to a 4-3 game at Sun Prairie on Friday, and that ended a four-game winning streak.
Senior Chad Larsen leads Waukesha with 14 goals in 12 games, and teammate Garrett Wilderman has 12 assists.