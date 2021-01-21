High school hockey: West Salem/Bangor knocks off the Avalanche

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Avalanche coach Charlie Marshall was happy with the quick start, but wanted to see his team carry that effort throughout all three periods.

“We just came out ready to go, got a quick shot, and it went in,” Marshall said. “After that, we thought it was going to be an easy game and kind of let up, in my opinion. It took us about a period-and-a-half to catch back up, so after the first few minutes, it was rough for us.”

That rough stretch started with a tripping penalty that led to a Panthers power play, which junior Keagan Solberg converted at the 10:38 mark of the first period. Brown cleaned up a loose puck in front of the net with 30.1 seconds left in the opening period to send the Panthers into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead.

“It boosted our confidence, and we had to keep going,” Brown said of the late first-period score. “We started out pretty slow, but once we got rolling, we picked it up and kind of went in our groove and kept it going.”

Borre was happy to see his team shake off a flat start to the game.