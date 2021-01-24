High school hockey: WIAA releases tournament brackets

The WIAA released the boys and girls high school hockey tournament brackets Sunday.

The Onalaska boys co-op earned the No. 4 seed in its Division 1 sectional. The Hilltoppers, who have won six of their past seven games and hold an 8-2 record, will host fifth-seeded Waunakee on Feb. 4.

In the same sectional, seventh-seeded Tomah/Sparta will host the 10th-seeded Aquinas co-op on Feb. 2. The winner will play at second-seeded Verona on Feb. 4.

Tomah/Sparta holds a 9-5 record, while the Avalanche have lost their past five games and are 2-8 on the season.

In Division 2, West Salem/Bangor — which has won three in a row and is 5-3 — earned the No. 4 seed in its sectional and will host the Altoona co-op on Feb. 4.

In the same sectional, the sixth-seeded Black River Falls co-op (2-5) will play at third-seeded Menomonie, and the eighth-seeded Viroqua co-op (0-14-1) will play at top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central. Both of those games will be played on Feb. 4.

The girls tournament has only one division, and the Onalaska co-op earned the No. 3 seed in its sectional. The Hilltoppers (2-3) will host the sixth-seeded Baraboo co-op on Feb. 4.