SPARTA — The Onalaska High School girls golf team shot a 338 at River Run golf course in Sparta on Wednesday to win Sparta's Invitational.
The Hilltoppers first place finish was 15 strokes ahead of second-place Tomah, which shot a 353. Onalaska junior Amber Nguyen was the meet’s medalist with an eight-over-par 80. Tomah freshman Brin Neumann and Onalaska sophomore Allison Balduzzi tied for third with a 90.
The Timberwolves also received boosts from Amelia Zingler (87), Sarah Peterson (91) and Jayda Zhu (91).
Tomah’s Gold team came in seventh with a 417 as Holmen (440), Sparta (459) and black River Falls (495) came in seventh, eighth and tenth, respectively.
VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Onalaska Sprawl
ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School Volleyball team finished first in its group on day one of the Onalaska Sprawl at the OmniCenter.
The Hilloppers started the day with a 23-25, 25-11, 16-4 win over Iowa-Grant before going on to defeat Baldwin-Woodville in a close 26-24, 26-24 match. Onalaska then lost to Westby before posting a 25-19, 25-15 win against Cumberland and a 25-19, 25-14 win against Richland Center.
Westby finished 15-25, 25-16, 25-6 against Cumberland, 14-25, 25-22, 19-17 against Onalaska and 25-12, 26-24 against Baldwin-Woodville.
West Salem finished second in its group after winning four of its five games. The Panthers defeated Sparta 17-25, 26-24, 25-12 and closed out its day with a 25-20, 23-25, 15-7 over Ladysmith. Sparta finished the day with one win, which came in the form of a 27-25, 25-23 outing against Boscobel.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
TOMAH — The Timberwolves put up a 7-0 sweep against Portage and finished 5-2 against Baraboo at its home triangular.
Tomah’s Cadence Thompson defeated Portage’s Britta Mckinnon 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and went on to defeat Baraboo’s Rachel Walter 6-3, 6-0. No. 2 singles Olivia Czarnecki also posted two victories after defeating Riley Wood (Portage) 6-0, 6-4 and Alice Davies (Baraboo) 6-2, 6-1.