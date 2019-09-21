WINONA — The Onalaska High School boys and girls cross country teams picked up victories at the Jim Flim Invitational on Saturday.
The girls had four runners in the top 10 and won handily with a team score of 27. Faribault was second at 104.
Kora Malecek won with a time of 18 minutes, 31.6 seconds, and she was followed by her sisters Amalia Malecek (second, 20:01.9) and Lydia Malecek (third, 20:17.7).
Ellie Smith was eighth (21:04.1), and Jillian Longing was 13th (21:32.3) was 13th for the Hilltoppers.
Westby’s girls placed ninth (215) and were led by 23rd-place Meghan Nelson (22.22.3) and 24th-place Audra Johnson (2:23.5).
Onalaska’s boys ran to a team score of 74, which was 10 points better than runner-up Faribault. Westby was 11th (326).
Sophomore Tyler Lee was Onalaska’s top runner with a sixth-place finish and time of 17:08.9. Senior Aidan Robinson was ninth (17:18.8) and sophomore Austin Oyen 14th (17:50.1).
Brookwood Invitational
ONTARIO, Wis. — The Tomah boys and Cashton girls each won their respective events at the Luethe-Levy Memorial Invitational.
The Timberwolves finished with 36 team points thanks to four top-10 finishes. The Cashton boys (97) finished third, followed by Brookwoof (102) in fourth. Cashton’s Jarret Carpenter won the event with a time of 18 minutes, 21.8 seconds.
Kale Gnewikow (19:17.2) led Tomah with a fourth place finish followed by teammates Eugene Peterson (19:25.1), Caleb Lenning (19:28.2) and Jesse Smith (19:43.0) in sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
Brookwood’s Shelly Powell (22:38.1) won the girls race as Tomah’s Hannah Wilcox-Borg (22:45.7) came in second. Brookwoof had top-10 finishes from Katie Gruen (fourth, 23:59.2), Margarita Silva (ninth, 24:58.2) and Kimberlee Downing (10th, 24:59.8).
Brooke Bakken (fifth, 24:29.7) and Anna Apathy (seventh, 24:49.1) turned in top-10 finishes for Tomah.
Melrose-Mindoro (114) finished fourth and was led by a sixth place finish from Caeli McMahon (24.35.5).
VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Baldwin-Woodville Quadrangular
BALDWIN, Wis. — Central went 2-1 by posting wins against Turtle Lake and Menomonie and taking a loss against Baldwin-Woodville.
The Red Raiders went ahead 25-15, 25-23 against Turtle and 25-15, 25-17 against Menomonie before falling 25-16, 25-16 against Baldwin-Woodville.
Lauren Buley finished the day with 23 kills, followed by 15 from Abby Zigglebeing. Elle Shuda set up the front row with 32 assists as Avery Veenendall contributed with 19.
You have free articles remaining.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Wisconsin Rapids Invitational
Onalaska 2, Medford 0
Onalaska 0, Wisconsin Rapids 0
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Hilltoppers started their day with a win against Medford to give coach Zach Kimmel his 100th win.
Trevor Zelm netted the first goal off of a Simon Wayys assists, and the second goal came from a penalty kick off the foot of Jordan Groshek.
Onalaska then ended the day in a 0-0 tie against Wisconsin Rapids.
Rochester Lourdes 2, La Crescent 0
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Lancers (7-1-1) were handed their first loss of the season from Rochester Lourdes. The two teams met once last year, which resulted in a Lourdes win to end the Lancers’ season.
La Crescent goalie Mitch Dryden had a busy day in goal with 16 saves. The Lancers had five shots on goal, but were unable to sink any in the net.
Holmen 6, Wausau East 1
HOLMEN — The Vikings used power from four different goal scorers to earn the win over Wausau East.
Jackson Lutz was in goal with four saves for Holmen (6-0-4).
Mauston Triangular
Tomah 5, Mauston 0
Tomah 0, Menomonie 0
MAUSTON, Wis. — The Timberwolves started their day with a shutout win against Mauston that feature three different goal scorers.
Tyler Torkelson ended the first half of Game 1 with a goal in the 36th minute and then opened up the second half with a 46th minute goal. Zach Jorgenson was in goal with five saves for the win.
Jorgenson was able to keep the Timberwolves at a tie in Game 2 with another five saves.