High school roundup: Sparta volleyball outlasts Onalaska for five-set home win

SPARTA — The Sparta High School volleyball team had a war of attrition with Onalaska on Thursday night, but the Spartans knocked off the Hilltoppers in five sets, 30-28, 25-19, 19-25, 22-25, 15-12.

The Spartans (6-6, 2-2) avoided a comeback by the Hilltoppers (8-4, 2-2) with a win in the deciding fifth set. Sophomore Ellie Flakner had 20 kills for Sparta to go with three blocks and three service aces. Senior Abby Schell dished out 30 assists to teammates and added eight kills.

Juniors Halie Kapelke had 16 kills and Claire Pedretti had 15 kills to lead the Hilltoppers. Senior Bailey Yang finished with a team-high 23 assists.

Onalaska will try to bounce back next Tuesday against Aquinas. Sparta will be in tournament action on Saturday.

Holmen 3, Central 0

HOLMEN — The Vikings took care of the RiverHawks in three sets 25-12, 25-14, 25-13.

The Vikings (9-3, 4-1) were led by senior Kyla Christnovich’s eight kills, five digs, three blocks and two service aces. Junior Rayna McArdle was also a stat sheet-stuffer for Holmen, recording 16 assists, four kills, five digs, block and an ace.

Freshman Macy Kline led the Vikings in digs with 16. Junior Izzy Jahr had five kills and two blocks.

The RiverHawks (6-4, 1-3) Avery Veenendall had six kills and 10 assists while Laurel Erickson had 17 digs.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 3, Black River Falls 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Knights took care of the Tigers 25-16, 25-20, 25-22 on the road.

The Knights (5-5, 2-2) kills leader was senior Hannah Matzke with nine — as well as three service aces. Sophomore Allie Zittel had a game-high 14 assists and three service aces of her own.

The Tigers (2-7, 1-3) had a pair of players — junior Bre Nortman and sophomore Bella Falcon — record five kills apiece with Galson adding eight digs.

Viroqua 3, Arcadia 1

ARCADIA — The Blackhawks took care of the Raiders 28-26, 21-25, 25-18, 25-9 for their second straight victory.

Bryne Swenson and Aaliyah Fox each had 13 kills for Viroqua (3-3, 2-1), which also received 37 assists from Mara Anderson and 30 digs from Kami Delap. Trixie Koppa added five blocks and Emma Harem four aces for the Blackhawks.

Arcadia (1-11, 0-4) was led by five kills apiece from Breah Golden and Adella Anderson. Kealey Ziegeweid added 32 digs and Justine Sonsalla 18. Golden also had foour blocks and Anderson a team-high 11 assists.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 3, Brookwood 2

Bangor 3, Necedah 0

NECEDAH, Wis. — The Cardinals handed the Falcons a 26-28, 25-23, 25-20, 25-27, 15-11 defeat and handled Necedah in three sets.

Gladys Bores had 14 kills and four blocks against Brookwood and nine kills against Necedah, while Joeryn Freit had 11 kills and 13 digs in the first win and seven more kills in the second.

Meganb Marr had a combined 37 assists, and Nora Tucker had 13 kills against Brookwood and seven against Necedah.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 3, Alma Pepin 1

PEPIN — The Mustangs won their road contest against Alma-Pepin in four sets.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 3, La Crescent-Hokah 0

LA CRESCENT — The Warriors swept the Lancers on the road 25-19, 25-14, 24-13.

La Crescent-Hokah was led by Abbi Ernster, who had seven kills and two service aces. Kendal Nissalke had five kills and Kinlee Grattan had 15 assists.

BOYS SOCCER

MVC

Onalaska 3, Sparta 0

SPARTA — The Hilltoppers (4-2-1, 3-0-1) shutout the Spartans (1-3-2, 0-2-2) with a pair of goals by Vincent Thao in the first half.

Each of Thao’s goals were assisted by Griffin Schultz, who would score a goal himself in the second half. Max Wurster was credited for the assist. Jacob Havlik had one save in goal for the Hilltoppers.

Holmen 2, Central 2

The RiverHawks (3-0-3, 1-0-3) and Vikings (4-3-1, 2-1-1) went to a draw at Fields For Kids. Landon Larson had two goals for Central, both assisted by Devin Wilkerson. Andrew Ripp and Lucas Hansen each had a pair of goals for Holmen. Mason Rauch had four saves for the RiverHawks while Caleb Lor had four saves for the Vikings.

Logan 1, Tomah 0

TOMAH — The lone goal for the Rangers (4-3, 2-2) came in the 36th minute when Logan junior Chuye Yang scored a goal with an assist by junior Quade Haverland to beat the Timberwolves (1-1-2).

Logan goalkeeper Gabe Sanders — who recorded six saves — had his second conference shutout of the season.

West Salem 6, Aquinas 2

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (1-2-1) picked up their first conference victory of the season by beating the Blugolds (1-3).

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Caledonia 1

CALEDONIA — Three different Lancers players scored for La Crescent-Hokah in their road win over the Warriors behind 23 saves by August Allen.

Brady Grupa opened the scoring for the Lancers (3-1-1) in the seventh minute with a goal assisted by Wyatt Farrell. Mitchell Reining scored in the 19th minute to make it 2-0 at halftime.

The Lancers got to a three-goal lead with a 46th minute score by Toby Whitford. Caledonia (1-3) managed to avoid the shutout in the 70th minute with a goal by Toby Whitford.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Caledonia 1

LA CRESCENT — After a scoreless first half, the Lancers (2-2) defeated the Warriors (2-3) behind goals by senior Cali Esser and junior Kate Crosby. Mya Herman assisted the Esser goal while Crosby’s goal was assisted by Esser.

GIRLS GOLF

Coulee Conference meet

COCHRANE, Wis. — Black River Falls won a meet played at Walnut Grove Golf Course by 13 strokes with a score of 187.

The Tigers held off second-place Westby/Viroqua (200), G-E-T (203) and Arcadia (209).

Westby freshman Maddie Fletcher was medalist with a 44, and that was one stroke better than Black River Falls senior Haylie Schmidt and Black River Falls junior Zowie Hunter.

The Tigers also had freshman Megan Windsor tied for fifth with a 47. G-E-T junior Alexis Murphy placed fourth (46), and Arcadia senior Whitney Sonsalla tied Windsor for fifth.

GIRLS TENNIS

MVC

Aquinas 7, Logan 0

The Blugolds dominated the Rangers, winning singles No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 with 6-0, 6-0 straight sets.

No. 1 singles competitor Danical Silcox defeated Norah Hofland 6-2, 6-0. In doubles competition, Charlee Gauger and Emily Bakalars of Aquinas won the No. 1 doubles contest 6-0, 6-2 over Logan’s Byrn Moore and Zaliana Stanton.

Central 7, Tomah 0

TOMAH — The RiverHawks went on the road and swept the Timberwolves.

Central’s first point came in their No. 1 singles match with Sienna Torgerud defeating Makenzie Kohn 6-2, 6-0. Allie Schlicht (No. 3 singles) defeated Adeline Gerke 6-2, 6-1. Allison Culp (No. 2) and Mari Klyose (No. 4) each won their singles matches 6-1, 6-0.

Onalaska 4, Sparta 3

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers clipped the Spartans by winning three of four singles matches and getting a tough three-set win at No. 1 doubles.

Summer Nicolai and Campbell Nitti pulled out the 2-6, 7-6 (5), 11-9 victory over Alana Clark and Kate Gilbertson in the doubles match, and Alex Drazkowski (No. 1), Sofia Tak (No. 3) and Gaonou Her (No. 4) won singles matches. Drazkowski and Tak won in straight sets.

Mya Von Ruden picked up a straight-set victory at No. 2 singles for the Spartans.

Coulee

Luther 7, Black River Falls 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Knights swept the Tigers on the road with Maddy Olson (No. 1 singles) and Makayla Boldt (No. 4 singles) each winning their matches without allowing a point.

West Salem 7, Mauston 0

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Panthers took care of Mauston with a complete sweep in their road matchup.