High school soccer: Arcadia boys qualify for first state tournament
WIAA BOYS SOCCER

High school soccer: Arcadia boys qualify for first state tournament

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Senior Bill Breska recorded a hat trick for the Arcadia High School boys soccer team as the Raiders punched the school’s first ever trip to the WIAA state tournament with a 4-1 win over Marshfield Columbus Catholic in a Division 3 sectional final on Saturday.

Senior Lizandro Aguilar scored in the seventh minute of the game to open the scoring for Arcadia, and Breska increased the Raiders’ lead to 2-0 before the Dons scored their lone goal just prior the halftime whistle. Arcadia will play on Saturday, Nov. 7 against the winner of Menasha St. Mary Catholic and Saint Lawrence Seminary at Kewaskum High School.

