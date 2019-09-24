HOLMEN — There is no denying that Ben Labuzzetta likes the sport of soccer, but the Holmen High School soccer defender’s face lights up when you want to talk to him about his true passion: art.
Like soccer, art has been a consistent part of his entire life. It all started with simple sketches before moving on to bigger things. As time wore on, Labuzzetta realized he not only had the passion, but also the skill to make a potential career out of it. Some might say he is so good that it's hard to remember he is still in high school.
His classmates have recognized his talents and request one of Labuzzetta’s specialties: painting shoes.
“I really like painting shoes for people,” said Labuzzetta, a veteran varsity player for the Vikings, who were 5-0-2 in the MVC heading into Tuesday's game against Central and qualified for the WIAA state tournament a year ago. “So if someone wants a cool custom pair of shoes or something they can just hit me up. It’s big especially with the shoe culture today.”
But the shoes aren’t the only Labuzzetta artwork the high school. If you travel to the 200 level, you will see a beautiful, multi-colored mural of Albert Einstein.
The artist? Labuzzetta. He, along with five others were a part of a group that made a total of six murals around the school.
“We just wanted to paint on something that wasn’t a canvas,” Labuzzetta said. “We wanted to go bigger and show the community that art can really help people, inspire them, and helps them to relax.”
It was the start of a transcendent year for Labuzzetta in terms of art.
After the mural, one of his art teachers convinced him to submit a painting to the Congressional Art Competition. Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition in an effort to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district.
Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Labuzzetta submitted it and soon found himself at the Capitol in Washington D.C. looking at his painting hanging on its walls.
“It was pretty cool,” Labuzzetta said with a laugh. “I got to go down to D.C. this summer and I see my artwork hung up in the Capitol, which was pretty cool.”
Four-hundred thirty-five winners (one for each congressional district) were chosen out of a total of over 20,000 submissions. The 435 paintings hang in the Capitol for a full year.
For Labuzzetta, it was a moment that provided validation not only for himself, but for his family, as well.
“Art was always something I planned on getting into,” he said. “But for me it also helped my parents understand that that is something I could get into and want to get into.
On Tuesday, he received the official go-ahead to start tackling his next project, which is perhaps his biggest challenge yet. Each before school, Labuzzetta will travel to Charlotte’s Bridal Shop on Copeland Avenue in La Crosse where he will paint a 30-foot mural on the side of the shop. He wanted to do the same in Holmen, but it didn't work out.
“After I did my mural in school last year, we wanted to get something done in town, and our town shut us down, which was a pain and frustrated us,” Labuzzetta said. “Actually, Charlotte’s Bridal had heard about the murals we had done. So they actually contacted us, which is great, so hopefully more things can happen like that once this mural is done.
“It’s going to be a big face with flowers coming down from the hair. It should be cool. It’s also pretty big, 30 feet. But I’m excited.”
It’s another step important step for the potential art career Labuzzetta desires. His goal is to major in some art related field, but right now he is trying to help the Holmen soccer team make a return trip to state. He acknowledged that art and sports aren’t typically seen together, but he is trying to change that.
“Usually athletics and art don’t go together, you know? It’s a weird combo,” he said. “I try to bridge the gap, though. I try to bring the two groups together, and I think I’m making some progress.
“I just hope I can open the doors for other people.”
For more of Labuzzetta’s work, follow him on Instagram @ben.labuzzetta, where he posts his artwork to more than 2,000 followers.