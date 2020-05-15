High school soccer: Ken Schelper named Holmen boys soccer head coach

Ken Schelper has been named the Holmen High School boys soccer team's head coach, the school announced Friday.
Schelper, who was most recently the Vikings' junior varsity coach, takes over for Guy Turner, who went 53-6-10 in three years at the helm.
Holmen won its third straight MVC title last season while posting a 14-1-5 record and advancing to a WIAA Division 2 regional final before falling to New Richmond, which went on to qualify for the state tournament.
