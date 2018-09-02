The squad that led the La Crescent High School boys soccer team to a share of the Three Rivers Conference title last season is no more.
Now, the team is older. It is stronger. It is faster.
As coach JP Piché enters his 23rd season with the program, he’s seeing things that he hasn’t in the past. Like a dedication to the weight room and team unity, but more on that later.
The Lancers’ initial debut was put on hold after inclement weather postponed the season-opener, but the Lancers started the year with a 2-1 win over Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Saturday.
“We’ve got a lot of guys returning and we’re missing three starters. We have to fill those spots and I feel confident that we can do that,” Piché said. “We’re now a year year older, a year stronger and a year faster and hopefully that’ll be working in our favor.”
The odds of seeing a successful La Crescent seem likely with an experienced roster. Junior Isaac Petersen, who scored both goals in Saturday’s win, is returning after leading the team with 39 points (16 goals, 7 assists) last season. The forward will take the field alongside senior forward Alex Boudreau, who recorded nine goals and six assists a year ago.
The Lancers, who posted a 12-5-1 overall record last season and outscored opponents 63-19, are strong defensively, thanks to junior goalkeeper Mitch Dryden. Dryden recorded four shutouts last year. But the focus hasn’t been strengthening the offensive side of the ball, the defensive side of the ball — or any side of the ball, for that matter. Instead, the focus has been on getting physically stronger.
“Our team has great leadership, and they’ve been in the weight room most of the summer, two to three times a week,” Piché said. “The team has never had that level of commitment to the weight room, and to see them do it at 6 or 7 in the morning, it’s great to see that team unity. Being in the weight room like that can only help you.”
The results of the weight lifting has been evident with Petersen, according to Piché. Just like the team, Petersen is faster, stronger and hungry for success.
“We’re definitely stronger as a team, and we’re more physical this year,” Petersen said. “That’ll give us an advantage during the games and the team that we’re coming into the season with is pretty strong.”
With an experienced, strong team and the chance to make a run at a conference title for the second year in a row, Piché knows the pressure is on. Frequenting the weight room and having a strong team bond may be part of the glue that holds the Lancers together, but that’s not always what it comes down to in the eyes of Piché.
Instead, it comes down to persevering through a grueling schedule and facing the adversity of the game.
“We have an upcoming string of seven games in 11 days (starting Tuesday), and that will really show us what shape we are in,” Piché said. “The pressure is on the players and us as coaches, and like I told the team, we’ll have ups and downs just like every team does every year.
“But it’s how you come back from those downs. That’s what will characterize what kind of team you are.”