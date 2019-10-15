LA CRESCENT — La Crescent High School boys soccer coach JP Piche’ wanted his team to make something special happen on Tuesday night.
The Lancers (14-2-1) faced off against Rochester Lourdes (12-5-1) for the second time this season and although the Eagles won 3-2 in double overtime during an MSHSL Section 1A semifinal, Piche’ still knows that his team made something happen.
And not just on Tuesday night, but all season long.
“Tonight, even though we ended up on the wrong end, tonight was a special night,” Piche’ said. We showed the state of Minnesota that we could play with the big dogs. We had our chances, and if we moved once inch in either way we could still be playing next week. But still, tonight was a phenomenal game.”
The Lancers opened up the game in the 36th minute with a goal from Jaden Einerwold and Joey Schreier on the assist. The lead was only held for a minute, though, because Austin Loeslie pushed a penalty kick past La Crescent goalie Mitch Dryden to tie things at 1.
La Crescent entered the half tied at 1-1 with Lourdes and an injured player in junior Andy Lopez after he went down with leg pain. The junior, despite the pain, was motivated to come back, though.
“I just wanted to fight through it,” he said. “My team motivated me, my coaches motivated me, our trainer Megan motivated me. I wanted to do it for the seniors. I wanted to try and make something happen for the seniors.”
Lopez went down again with leg pain and ankle trouble in the second half, but one of the team’s senior captains was able to pull together and make it happen.
Isaac Petersen got an unassisted goal in the 47th minute to bring La Crescent ahead 2-1. The goal marked the senior’s 42nd of the season and 113th of his career, which is second in Minnesota High School boys soccer history.
The Eagles officially tied the game in the 59th minute thanks to another penalty kick from Loeslie. With roughly 13 minutes left in regulation, a false-alarm goal gave Lourdes a 3-2 lead, but officials wiped it away because it instead hit the top of the goal, and that left the game tied at 2.
With no goals netted by either team as regulation came to a close, the game turned to its two 10-minute sudden-death overtime periods. Heading into overtime against a talented Lourdes team showed Piche’ that his team accomplished one of its main goals of the season — showing that its 16-1 finish in 2018 wasn’t a one-time thing.
“We went 16-1 last year, and these guys wanted to prove that doing that wasn’t a fluke,” he said. “And they did that, they did just that. They wanted to have a good showing and show that they’re a totally different team with a totally different aspect with their own identity this year.”
After no scores in the first OT period, the game came to a close in double OT after Loeslie netted a 99th-minute goal.
Dryden recorded 12 saves in the season-ending game. Even though three goals made it past the goalie, Lopez knows that the team wouldn’t be the same without Dryden holding the defensive pieces together.
“It was really fun scoring a lot of goals this season and seeing Isaac (Petersen), John (Benfield) play and Mitchell (Dryden) just succeeding on our defense,” he said. “We wouldn’t be the same team without our strong defense.”