SPARTA — Alexis Tafoya has been unstoppable for the Logan High School boys soccer team this week, and his latest big performance allowed the Rangers to begin the MVC season with a victory.

TAFOYA ALEXIS.jpg

Tafoya, a senior, scored all three goals as Logan came from behind to beat Sparta 3-2 on Thursday. He also scored three goals in a 10-0 win over Black River Falls on Tuesday.

Sparta (0-2, 0-1) scored the first two goals — Brian Sanchez scored unassisted after the first goal went off a Logan defender — and led 2-1 before the Rangers (2-0, 1-0) scored twice in the last 6 minutes to win.

Tafoya tied the game at 2 with an assist from Wyatt Restel at 84:16, then won it with an assist from Jack Knothe — he also assisted on the first goal — at 89:03. Logan freshman Eli Stovall and Tomah’s Matt Richards had 11 saves apiece.

Tafoya also scored three goals earlier this week during a 10-0 win over Black River Falls.

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.