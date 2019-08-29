SPARTA — Alexis Tafoya has been unstoppable for the Logan High School boys soccer team this week, and his latest big performance allowed the Rangers to begin the MVC season with a victory.
Tafoya, a senior, scored all three goals as Logan came from behind to beat Sparta 3-2 on Thursday. He also scored three goals in a 10-0 win over Black River Falls on Tuesday.
Sparta (0-2, 0-1) scored the first two goals — Brian Sanchez scored unassisted after the first goal went off a Logan defender — and led 2-1 before the Rangers (2-0, 1-0) scored twice in the last 6 minutes to win.
Tafoya tied the game at 2 with an assist from Wyatt Restel at 84:16, then won it with an assist from Jack Knothe — he also assisted on the first goal — at 89:03. Logan freshman Eli Stovall and Tomah’s Matt Richards had 11 saves apiece.
