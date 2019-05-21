WEST SALEM — The Onalaska High School girls soccer team was prepared to score on Tuesday night.
The Hilltoppers had to be ready to flow offensively with the MVC championship on the line and playing against West Salem, and senior Kaley Manglitz helped that cause with a pair of goals in a 3-2 victory.
"West Salem is a team you have to jump on quickly," said Onalaska coach Tyler Ludeking, whose 10th-ranked team clinched sole possession of the conference title with a 12-0-1 record and improved to 14-2-3 overall. "They are so athletic up front, and you know they are going to score.
"You have to go in with the mentality that you can outscore them."
The Hilltoppers did that but also had to be ready to defend after Brooke Bentzen cut a two-goal deficit in half with a goal that was assisted on by Kara Gavaghan with about 10 minutes left.
That's when the Panthers (15-4-1, 11-2) turned up the pressure against goalkeeper Sam Plantz, who successfully stood up to it.
"After they scored (to make it 3-2), that last 10 minutes was hard, and I have to point out how well Sam played then," Ludeking said. "They probably outshot us 10-2 or 10-3 in the last 10 minutes, and Sam probably made three really nice saves."
Manglitz scored with an assist from Kenzie Miller for the first goal, and Sam Olson tied the game with an assist from Gavaghan.
Sophomore Olivia Gamoke broke the tie, and Manglitz padded the lead midway through the second half to give the Hilltoppers control. But Bentzen's goal quickly changed the complexion of the game for the final 10 minutes.
"Coaching with a 3-1 lead versus a 3-2 lead is very different," said Ludeking, whose team beat West salem 5-2 earlier this season. "But they did the little things well to finish the game."