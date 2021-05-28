High school soccer: Onalaska girls top Holmen

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls soccer team followed up an unbeaten regular season in the MVC by posting a 1-0 victory over Holmen in the first round of a round-robin format to set up the postseason.

The Hilltoppers used a goal from junior Kiya Bronston off an assist from senior Jenny Jara for the only score as they improved to 8-1-2 overall and 7-0-1 in the conference. Onalaska also got the best of the Vikings in their second meeting and first since a 2-2 tie on May 20.

Freshman Summer Nicolai stopped all three Holmen (3-3-2) shots to give the Hilltoppers their fifth shutout of the season.

Hannah Rieck had seven saves for the Vikings, who were 2-0-2 in their previous four games.

