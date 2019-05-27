The Onalaska High School girls soccer team does things differently when it comes to postseason competition.
Instead of looking at the big picture, fifth-year coach Tyler Ludeking zones in on the fine details of the game. And when it comes to the team’s mindset, he likes to paint the very clear picture for everyone to see that one WIAA regional or sectional loss is the end of the season for all players and the end of a career for some.
“I like putting pressure on our seniors, but also on the other players, too,” Ludeking said. “We acknowledge the fact that each game could be the seniors’ last, and we, in turn, tell the (underclassmen) that it might not be their last game, but they’ll be in these shoes eventually, and it’s not always a great experience knowing it could be their last game.”
The Hilltoppers will put their focus to the test when they host Sparta in a Division 2 regional semifinal at 7 p.m. today. Beating the Spartans for a third time would continue the momentum already built by Onalaska (15-2-3), which won the MVC and is seeded second in its quarter of the bracket.
A senior pushing for an extended season is Kaley Manglitz, who leads the team with 21 goals and 16 assists. Manglitz is helped on the field by players like sophomores Ellie Smith (14 goals, five assists) and Olivia Gamoke (seven goals, six assists) and freshman Kiya Bronston (10 goals).
The Hilltoppers, who are ranked eighth in Division 2 by state coaches, know that reaching the state tournament is an attainable goal with the talent on hand but focus and execution are necessary each time they walk on the field.
“We really stress to the team that nothing is a for-sure,” Ludeking said. “Just because we beat Sparta two times doesn’t mean the game is an easy walk-through. They’re a worthy conference opponent, and we can’t take anything for granted.”
Getting ready for the switch in play is done by focusing on the mental aspect of the game, according to Ludeking. Instead of solidifying a skill on the field, the team discusses specific situations they could see in a game.
Having these conversations is crucial when two possible regional and sectional opponents could come against New Richmond, which tied Onalaska 0-0, and River Falls, which posted a 2-1 victory over the Hilltoppers this spring.
The emphasis to detail for those games, should they happen, could make a difference in swaying things toward Onalaska's side.
“We focus on the situational conversations because what we need to do is take each team game-by-game,” he said. “And luckily, but also unluckily, we played all of our three potential opponents and now we can tweak some things.”
And with the small tweaks and changes in approach, mindset and focus, the excitement for the team exists within its possibilities for future success, not what it has already accomplished.
“For myself and the team, we’re both really motivated,” Ludeking said. “We know the success that we could potentially have.”