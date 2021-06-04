High school soccer, tennis and track roundup: Onalaska girls win MVC soccer championship

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls soccer team put the finishing touch on an MVC championship on Thursday by beating Aquinas 4-3.

Freshman Amaya Thesing scored two goals and had an assist for Onalaska (10-1-2, 9-0-1), which also received a pair of goals from junior Kiya Bronston. Thesing assisted on Bronston’s first goal, which tied the game at 1.

Finley Harkness scored two goals for Aquinas (10-2-1, 6-2-1), and Amelia Topolski scored once.

Emma Kujawa had nine saves for the Hilltoppers and Naomi Koch 11 for the Blugolds.

Central 9, Sparta 1

The RiverHawks (4-5-1, 3-4-1) scored three goals in the first half and shut the Spartans out in the second.

Senior Abby Heiderscheit scored three goals and assisted on three, and freshman Kate Heiderscheit had three goals and one assist for Central. Junior Lily Wehrs also had two goals, and Ellie Kirchner recorded a pair of assists.

Ella Lysne made five saves for the RiverHawks.

Holmen 3, West Salem 2