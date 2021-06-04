High school soccer, tennis and track roundup: Onalaska girls win MVC soccer championship

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls soccer team put the finishing touch on an MVC championship on Thursday by beating Aquinas 4-3.
Freshman Amaya Thesing scored two goals and had an assist for Onalaska (10-1-2, 9-0-1), which also received a pair of goals from junior Kiya Bronston. Thesing assisted on Bronston’s first goal, which tied the game at 1.
Finley Harkness scored two goals for Aquinas (10-2-1, 6-2-1), and Amelia Topolski scored once.
Emma Kujawa had nine saves for the Hilltoppers and Naomi Koch 11 for the Blugolds.
Central 9, Sparta 1
The RiverHawks (4-5-1, 3-4-1) scored three goals in the first half and shut the Spartans out in the second.
Senior Abby Heiderscheit scored three goals and assisted on three, and freshman Kate Heiderscheit had three goals and one assist for Central. Junior Lily Wehrs also had two goals, and Ellie Kirchner recorded a pair of assists.
Ella Lysne made five saves for the RiverHawks.
Holmen 3, West Salem 2
HOLMEN — The Vikings scored twice in the second half to come back from a 2-1 halftime deficit.
Sophomores Taylor Bembnister and Ava George and freshman Olivia Schneider scored goals for Holmen, and Bembnister assisted on Schneider’s goal.
Anna Szymanski and Sydney Hammes scored goals for West Salem.
BOYS TENNIS
Coulee Conference Tournament
VIROQUA — Viroqua won the tournament and season championships by winning six flights.
The Blackhawks were led by a title from their No. 1 doubles team of Ben Gillen and Eric Jerdee, who beat Black River Falls’ Kobe Nichols and Kyle Gilbertson 6-2, 6-1.
Viroqua’s Dalton Buros won two matches, beating West Salem’s David Wright 6-0, 6-2, then Black River Falls’ Chase Severson 6-3, 7-5 to win at No. 2 singles. His teammates at No. 2 doubles — Blaine Conway and Garry Mishler — beat West Salem’s Ethan Heger and Krish Patel 6-0, 6-3 for their championship.
Ben Kane won the No. 3 singles championship with a 6-0, 6-0 semifinal win over Black River Falls’ Mario Newell and a 6-2, 6-3 title win over Mauston’s Aiden Rasmussen.
Viroqua’s No. 3 doubles team of Ethan Tubbin and Harry Devine were seeded first but had to win twice. They first teamed up to beat Mauston’s Airic Jopling and Mike Waldhart 6-1, 6-3, then knocked off West Salem’s Sam Horton and Tyler Mathison 6-3, 6-2.
The Blackhawks also received a victory from Odin Snowdeal at No. 4 singles.
TRACK AND FIELD
G.R.I.T. Invitational
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Aquinas boys and girls only entered a few races, and the girls placed sixth and the boys seventh.
The Blugolds own the boys 400 relay with Mathew Reuteman, Quinn Miskowski, David Malin and Lukas Beck combining to run a 44.88-second race.
Reuteman, Malin, Joe Savoldelli and Miskowski also teamed up in the 800 relay and placed third with a 1:35.34.
The Aquinas girls were led by a second-place finish from its 800 relay team of Macy Donarski, Sara Gyllander, Gretta Gyllander and Akeara Steiner, which finished in 1:51.95. Junior Andrea White also completed a second-place run in the 400 (1:03.27).
Seniors Grace and Lilly Gyllander placed fifth and sixth, respectively in the 100 with times of 13.92 and 14.07.
Sparky Reynolds Invitational
BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Cashton's girls placed eight among 24 teams and Brookwood's boys seventh among 23 to lead local teams.
The Eagles received a victorious run from the 400 relay team of Adelynn Hyatt, Jaiden Hansbery, Braylee Hyatt and Annie Schreier (51.58) and a second-place performance from the same four runners in the 800 relay (1:47.27). Adelynn Hyatt also won the high jump (5-2), and Schreier placed second in the shot put (35-4).
De Soto junior Lilly Milliren won the 100 hurdles (17.13) and placed second in the 300 hurdles (51.8).
Prairie du Chien's Madi Fisher finished second in the 100 (13.39), Prairie du Chien's Meg Katzung was second in the pole vault (8-0), Prairie du Chien's Teagan Radloff placed second in the triple jump (32-8), De Soto's Trinity Vento third in the 200 (27.9).
Brookwood's boys performance was led by junior Dan Peterson, who won the 400 (52.67) and Christian Barrientos, who won the 800 (2:09.49). The 3,200 relay team of Barrientos, Dylan Powell,Brady Hansen and Peterson also finished second in the 3,200 relay (8:46.63).
Cashton's James Harter was second in the 300 hurdles (44.15), De Soto's Cezar Garcia third in the high jump (6-2) and Cashton's Logan Perry third in the shot put (44-2¼).