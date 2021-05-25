High school soccer: Thesing gives Onalaska girls big win over La Crosse Aquinas in MVC showdown

The timing on a tough goal by freshman Amaya Thesing couldn't have been much better for the Onalaska High School girls soccer team on Tuesday.
Aquinas was building momentum, and the Hilltoppers were trying to hang on as the smell of rain flowed in to Fields for Kids.
From a crowd, Thesing fired a shot between a couple of defenders and toward Lydia Walz. As it zipped past Walz, Onalaska had a 2-1 lead that turned into a 2-1 victory after a lightning delay was called at the 80-minute, 44-second mark. The game was ended early during the delay.
Thesing's goal came in the 79th minute, so it made the difference as the first-place Hilltoppers improved to 7-1-2 overall and 6-0-1 in the MVC and dropped the second-place Blugolds to 9-1 and 6-1.
"It was a great play by Amaya," Onalaska coach Tyler Ludeking said. "Being a freshman and taking it on her shoulders like that and splitting the two defenders says a lot about what she can do as a player already.
"We tell the girls to always keep digging, and they did that right from the beginning."
Ludeking can rely in a number of veterans for that leadership, and they can draw in previous successes. The Hilltoppers are 22-0-2 in their past 24 MVC games, and Tuesday's win gave them sole possession of first place heading into a round-robin competition to finish off the regular season.
Sophomore Morgan Dus gave Onalaska a 1-0 lead on a goal in the 17th minute, beating Walz to the upper corner of the net on a wide open shot. The Blugolds knotted things up just before the end of the half, when junior Finley Harkness converted a free kick with less than a minute remaining on the clock.
Aquinas put together a very consistent attack in the second half and really controlled possession in the minutes before Thesing's tie-breaking goal. It didn't direct many of its shots on goal, but they were taking advantage of position and building confidence while getting — and taking — shots.
Walz also had a couple of nice stops on Onalaska's opportunities at the other end, turning in a great save on a one-on-one breakaway for junior Kiya Bronston in the 76th minute.
"We knew we needed to take away the big plays because they have some very strong attackers that will always be a threat," Ludeking said. "We gave up a free kick. Ultimately, when you give up a free kick, it's not great, but it's kind of out of your control.
"But we wanted to defend together and limit the loose-ball goals or backside goals, that's what our goal was. We wanted to stay in front of them and slow them down and build out of the back to get over their pressure."
