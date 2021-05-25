High school soccer: Thesing gives Onalaska girls big win over La Crosse Aquinas in MVC showdown

Sophomore Morgan Dus gave Onalaska a 1-0 lead on a goal in the 17th minute, beating Walz to the upper corner of the net on a wide open shot. The Blugolds knotted things up just before the end of the half, when junior Finley Harkness converted a free kick with less than a minute remaining on the clock.

Aquinas put together a very consistent attack in the second half and really controlled possession in the minutes before Thesing's tie-breaking goal. It didn't direct many of its shots on goal, but they were taking advantage of position and building confidence while getting — and taking — shots.

Walz also had a couple of nice stops on Onalaska's opportunities at the other end, turning in a great save on a one-on-one breakaway for junior Kiya Bronston in the 76th minute.

"We knew we needed to take away the big plays because they have some very strong attackers that will always be a threat," Ludeking said. "We gave up a free kick. Ultimately, when you give up a free kick, it's not great, but it's kind of out of your control.

"But we wanted to defend together and limit the loose-ball goals or backside goals, that's what our goal was. We wanted to stay in front of them and slow them down and build out of the back to get over their pressure."

