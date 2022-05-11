High school soccer: Tough nonconference slate prepared Onalaska girls for late push

ONALASKA — On the surface, the Onalaska High School girls soccer team might have looked out of sorts entering its Tuesday MVC game against Holmen with a five-game winless streak.

But a quick dig into the Hilltoppers’ 5-7-1 start showed several high-level opponents from across the state. Among their nonconference opponents, four have at least eight wins and two — River Falls and Mequon Homestead — are state-ranked by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.

It was that level of competition coach Tyler Ludeking credited to his team’s ability to perform when it mattered Tuesday, beating the Vikings 1-0 off a second-half goal by junior forward Ava Breidenbach.

The next test comes almost immediately. Onalaska (6-7-1, 4-1-1) plays Central (11-0-1, 5-0-1) at Fields for Kids on Thursday in a 7 p.m. battle for first place.

“We’ve had one of the toughest nonconference schedules we’ve ever had,” Ludeking said. “We’ve played four or five different ranked teams this year. Us getting those experiences early in the year has really set us up for the type of success we’ve had in conference play.”

The Hilltoppers won in spite of adversity with Ludeking being shown a red card before halftime, forcing assistant coach Kelly Gillman and junior varsity coach Danielle Landsom into action.

The ejection, plus the added emotion of senior night, made the win especially important to senior forward Kiya Bronston.

“I’m very proud of our team for being able to finish,” Bronston said. “Earlier in the year, we weren’t playing as well as we could have. This year we’ve been playing harder teams and I think that’s made us a lot better as a team.”

Bronston’s contribution to the team goes beyond seven goals in conference play, including hat tricks against Sparta and Logan. Ludeking said she brings passion and leadership that’s helped bring along a team that only has three other seniors.

“Kiya has a ton of heart,” Ludeking said. “She’s a leader on the field and off the field. She’s been a crucial part of this team the past few years.”

The challenge that awaits in the RiverHawks will take several crucial contributions. The only blemish on Central’s record this season is a 1-1 tie against Holmen on April 26.

“We’re trying to take it one game at a time to see how to beat these different opponents,” Ludeking said. “Central will be a great opponent. They’ve won a lot of close games this year, and we look forward to playing them.”

With momentum on their side, the Hilltoppers can close out the conference schedule tied with the RiverHawks in points with a win. With plenty at stake, Bronston said matching up with Central has been on minds for a while.

“Central is definitely going to be tough competition,” Bronston said. “We’ve been thinking about it a lot, trying to figure out what formation we’re going to try. It should be interesting.”

James Krause can be reached at james.krausej@lee.net or via Twitter @jkrausepro

