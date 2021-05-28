High school softball: Blair-Taylor putting it all together

Greg Bratina wasn’t quite sure what to expect when he unwrapped this season’s version of the Blair-Taylor High School softball team.

The coach was confident in its talent and knew its roster was filled with players who had already been successful in other sports.

The Wildcats were young. Very young.

But during 15 contact days the WIAA allowed coaches to work with his team during the offseason, the picture started to clear.

“A lot of great things happened during those practices,” said Bratina, who took 331 career victories into Friday’s game at Eleva-Strum. “We took the chance to do some things differently and really focus on some things. We spread the dates out and kind of broke the game down to something specific each day, and I think it gave them more time to concentrate on every aspect of the game.

“We really took advantage of those dates, and you could see things start to come together.”

The Wildcats have qualified for three straight Division 5 state tournaments, and they are giving good reason that — despite a healthy roster turnover after missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19 — they can qualify for another.