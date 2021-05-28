High school softball: Blair-Taylor putting it all together

Greg Bratina wasn’t quite sure what to expect when he unwrapped this season’s version of the Blair-Taylor High School softball team.
The coach was confident in its talent and knew its roster was filled with players who had already been successful in other sports.
The Wildcats were young. Very young.
But during 15 contact days the WIAA allowed coaches to work with his team during the offseason, the picture started to clear.
“A lot of great things happened during those practices,” said Bratina, who took 331 career victories into Friday’s game at Eleva-Strum. “We took the chance to do some things differently and really focus on some things. We spread the dates out and kind of broke the game down to something specific each day, and I think it gave them more time to concentrate on every aspect of the game.
“We really took advantage of those dates, and you could see things start to come together.”
The Wildcats have qualified for three straight Division 5 state tournaments, and they are giving good reason that — despite a healthy roster turnover after missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19 — they can qualify for another.
Blair-Taylor, with four seniors and four juniors on its team and one returning starter from a previous season, is 18-0 overall, 13-0 in the Dairyland Conference and ranked first in Division 4 — it moved up one division this season — by the state coaches. The Wildcats have beaten their opponents by a combined score of 215-32 and shown the ability to excel in just about every stage of the game.
Great teams need to be able to hit. The Wildcats have a collective batting average of .407 with 62 extra-base hits — 11 home runs — and average 11.9 runs per game.
Great teams need to be able to pitch. The Wildcats have allowed 22 earned runs for a team ERA of 1.47 over 104⅔ innings and have three pitchers with one no-hitter apiece.
Great teams need to defend. The Wildcats have committed nine errors.
Great teams need to push their opponents. The Wildcats have stolen 128 bases for an average of 7.1 per game.
While current players had a ball watching previous players play in a similar manner, the skill set doesn’t always translate. Bratina was happy that the new varsity faces enjoyed the same style and excited to learn that they could succeed with it.
“We have younger sisters and cousins of those girls,” Bratina said. “They loved watching how those teams played, and they have the same softball IQ and realizing how to be aggressive.
“They have developed their own instincts but still listen to the coaches to know what we want, and it’s working.”
Sophomore outfielder and pitcher Lindsay Steien has probably made the biggest splash by batting .559 as the team’s leadoff hitter. Steien has hit three home runs to go with 17 RBI, a team-high 10 doubles and two triples.
Steien has also stolen a team-high 31 bases and struck out just five times in 73 plate appearances and has a 6-0 pitching record with a 1.07 ERA, 47 strikeouts and six walks over 32⅔ innings.
“Ari Charles was a fantastic leadoff hitter for us,” Bratina said. “She was a great slap hitter, but Steien has power and gives us a different look.
“Her speed also rivals Charles, and she’s smart about (when she runs). She’s not afraid to push it and force (the opponent) to make a play on her.”
Steien isn’t alone.
Abby Thompson, another sophomore, is another double threat with her 9-0 record, 1.72 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 61 innings. She also bats .467 and is tied for second on the team with 19 RBI and third with 19 stolen bases.
Senior McKenna Boe leads the team with 20 RBI, and junior Chloe Wagner is its top slugger with four home runs to go along with 19 RBI, 25 stolen bases and a .467 batting average. Wagner is also the third pitcher and has a 2-0 record, one save and a 1.27 ERA.
Perhaps the biggest challenge facing the Wildcats is the jump in division.
Blair-Taylor has handled traditional rival C-FC twice by a combined score of 24-1, but Bratina always considers the Pirates a threat.
“We’re probably one of the smaller Division 4 schools around,” he said, “so that will be a challenge.”
Durand and Mondovi have very good pitchers, he said, and Edgar has been scoring enough runs to gain some recognition. And while they are potential hurdles that will have to be cleared, Blair-Taylor is giving no reason for anyone to think it isn’t capable.
