High school softball: La Crosse Aquinas gaining confidence, and winning games, at the right time

Take Bri Bahr, for example. On Friday, the senior was only 1 for 4, but she hit the ball sharply into the outfield in three of her at-bats.

“I think that’s been a real difference for our team moving forward,” Manley said.

And it certainly helps that Aquinas’ plethora of younger players have grown more comfortable as the season has worn on; Bahr and junior Alaina Bagniefski are the only players with varsity experience before this season.

“(The younger players) are really stepping up, and that’s what we need, especially with playoffs starting,” Bagniefski said.

Manley said it took some time to land on a lineup that worked well — Bagniefski has moved around in the field and in the batting order and freshman Elie Klar has settled in at shortstop, just to name a few changes — but now the Blugolds are getting production from nearly every slot, which has been evident over the past five games.

In a 9-8 win over Logan on May 18, sophomore Shea Bahr provided a go-ahead, three-run double. Klar hit a double and a triple in a 12-2 victory over Sparta two days later.