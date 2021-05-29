High school softball: La Crosse Aquinas gaining confidence, and winning games, at the right time

Bri Bahr saw one pitch and sent it to deep right field for a leadoff double.
Shea Bahr saw one pitch and sent it to deep center field for an RBI double.
Gracie Cronk saw one pitch and sent it up the middle for an RBI single.
In just three pitches in the bottom of the first inning, the top of the Aquinas High School softball team’s lineup set the tone for what became an 8-4 win over Central on Friday.
But, perhaps more importantly, the sequence also represented a trend at an important time of the year.
The Blugolds are gaining confidence, and the victory over the RiverHawks extended Aquinas’ winning streak to five games entering the final week of the regular season.
The team is still below .500 at 7-9, but the Blugolds are 7-4 in the MVC and have rebounded from losing their first six games of the season.
“(It’s) pretty incredible, considering we started 0-6,” Aquinas coach Brooke Manley. “I’m just really proud of how our girls have focused in.”
Manley believes part of the turnaround can be credited to the team’s hitting. Aquinas takes swings at 6:30 a.m. on game days, and Manley said the Blugolds are making better contact as a result — even if it doesn’t end in a hit.
Take Bri Bahr, for example. On Friday, the senior was only 1 for 4, but she hit the ball sharply into the outfield in three of her at-bats.
“I think that’s been a real difference for our team moving forward,” Manley said.
And it certainly helps that Aquinas’ plethora of younger players have grown more comfortable as the season has worn on; Bahr and junior Alaina Bagniefski are the only players with varsity experience before this season.
“(The younger players) are really stepping up, and that’s what we need, especially with playoffs starting,” Bagniefski said.
Manley said it took some time to land on a lineup that worked well — Bagniefski has moved around in the field and in the batting order and freshman Elie Klar has settled in at shortstop, just to name a few changes — but now the Blugolds are getting production from nearly every slot, which has been evident over the past five games.
In a 9-8 win over Logan on May 18, sophomore Shea Bahr provided a go-ahead, three-run double. Klar hit a double and a triple in a 12-2 victory over Sparta two days later.
In another win over the Rangers, sophomore Alexa Neumeister was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI, while Klar and Bagniefski drove in three runs. Neumeister had three more RBI in 12-2 win at Onalaska on Tuesday, while the Bahrs and Cronk each drove in two runs.
And the Bahrs, Cronk, Klar and Neumeister all drove in at least one run against Central on Friday.
“I think when girls start getting hits, everyone else gets the energy and they want to hit it, too,” Cronk said. “It just gets you fired up.”
“Even Elie Klar, I know she’s been struggling in the last few games, but she’s hitting .350 probably,” Manley added. “Our top five hitters are hitting in the .300s pretty consistently.”
Of course, other elements have also contributed to Aquinas’ winning streak. Manley said the team likes to keep pressure on opponents with aggressive base running, and Cronk — who is essentially the Blugolds’ only pitcher — has been sharp in recent outings.
So it would seem that Aquinas is piecing things together at the right point of the season.
“I think when we win games, we’re more confident in the next one,” Cronk said. “We started out rough in the season, but we battled back and we’re going to keep winning.”