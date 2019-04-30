ONALASKA — The second matchup between MVC softball powers Onalaska and Holmen turned out to be a lot like the first, and it ended with the same result.
The Hilltoppers were able to scratch out one run against Delaney Sacia on Tuesday and strengthened their grip on first place in the conference with a 1-0 victory over the Vikings and Jaycee fields.
Onalaska (12-1, 7-0) came back from a loss to Stevens Point in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday to beat their rivals in another tight game. Onalaska also beat Holmen 1-0 at Viking Elementary in Holmen on April 4.
"It was a very similar game," Onalaska coach Mesa Heit said. "We were able to get people on, we had a couple of doubles, but they made a lot of great defensive plays.
"Lynsey Anderson made a lot of great plays on fly balls near second base, and Delaney threw well."
Junior Sarah Kraus pitched a one-hitter and drove in third baseman Cailie Kowal with the only run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kraus struck out 17 without walking a batter and had her no-hit bid spoiled only by a Sammie Chapman single in the seventh inning after previously hitting Kenzie Winker with a pitch.
Chapman's single came as the leadoff batter in the top of the seventh and was a bunt down the third-base line.
Sacia struck out six and allowed five hits. Onalaska senior Alyssa Achenreiner was 2-for-3 with a double.
The victory assured the Hilltoppers, who received votes in this week's Division 1 state coaches poll, first place in the MVC standings. Onalaska's sweep of Holmen gives it a 1½-game lead over the Vikings (10-4, 6-2) and Aquinas (10-4, 6-2).
The Hilltoppers, who have won 17 straight conference games, play the Blugolds at Pammel Creek fields on Thursday. They beat the Blugolds 5-2 behind a two-hitter from Kraus in the first meeting this season.
"It's very difficult (playing Holmen and Aquinas back to back), and we have a tough week this week," Heit said. "The thing about Holmen and Aquinas is that they have a lot of not just good hitters but smart hitters.
"They know Sarah and can hit Sarah if they are on, so our defense has to be ready."
Onalaska's defense made no errors against the Vikings after making five in the doubleheader split with Stevens Point on Monday.