ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School softball team scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to score a big 5-2 MVC victory over visiting Aquinas on Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers (5-0, 3-0) remained unbeaten by breaking a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth with the help three singles, an error, a stolen base and a hit batter.
Cokie Binegar, Alyssa Achenreiner and Cailie Kowal all had hits in the sixth, and Kowal added a stolen base as Onalaska broke away from the Blugolds (4-4, 2-2).
“It was exciting to see how many people stepped up to help with the process,” Onalaska coach Mesa Heit said. “There were multiple people making things happen rather than someone going and making a huge play. We had people going into the batter’s box with confidence, and that’s what we need.”
Once the Hilltoppers took the lead, junior pitcher Sarah Kraus finished Aquinas off in the seventh. Kraus wound up striking out 11 and allowing just two hits to continue a dominant season in the circle.
“Sarah went into the seventh on a mission and threw really hard today,” Heit said. “(The Blugolds) have a lot of really strong hitters, and she had to move the ball and be consistent.”
The Hilltoppers only had six hits against Aquinas pitcher Annie Balduzzi and only three of them came before the sixth.
The Blugolds received a home run from Kayla Bahr and double from Megan Scheidt. Bahr hit a solo home run in the second inning to allow Aquinas to tie the game at 1 before they tied the score at 2 with another run in the top of the sixth.
First baseman Jo Cree was 2-for-3 for the Hilltoppers.