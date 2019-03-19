ONALASKA — The ball zipped through the air before popping into the waiting softball glove and being ripped out to be sent for another ride.
Onalaska High School softball coach Mesa Heit had her players divided into three teams for a throwing and catching drill in a practice gymnasium Tuesday afternoon. They rotated in groups of five and fired the ball back and forth among each other, sometimes trying to catch as many as they could in an allotted time and others having to reverse direction as they went.
Heit greased the competitive wheels between teams — mixes of players from the varsity and varsity reserve — with promises of less exercises for those who won and extra for those who didn’t.
“There was competition, there was pressure, there was game-like speed,” said senior catcher Jaclyn Thomas, who has started the last two seasons. “It forced us into mistakes and forced us to react to them.”
The correct reaction was the end goal, and Heit was pleased with the interaction she saw during this particular drill.
She liked the teamwork between experienced and inexperienced players. She liked the feedback and had her biggest reaction when one team designated those sitting out that round of the drill to play behind teammates and back up throws at various spots of the circle.
Heit knows her team can win, but preparing for challenges is an ongoing job for a coach.
The Hilltoppers have won 36 games and two MVC championships during the past two seasons. Winning a third straight conference title — Holmen and Aquinas tied Onalaska for the title last year — won’t be easy and neither will be a move up to Division 1 for the WIAA postseason.
But the level of talent Heit has wearing purple and white this spring is undeniable, and that makes points of emphasis much more specific for a group that moves forward with all but one piece of last season’s starting lineup.
The Hilltoppers will get pitching as good as any around from junior Sarah Kraus, and there are quality bats spread throughout the order. They are also hungry after losing a one-run game in last season’s Division 2 regional finals and a one-run game in a sectional semifinal the year before.
“I think we’re all stronger, better, faster,” said Kraus, who has pitched seven no-hitters and struck out 406 batters her first two seasons. “It should be fun.”
What might be better than ever is the Onalaska battery of Kraus in the circle and Thomas behind the plate.
Kraus was receiving hype around local diamonds in the area before she even got to high school, and she has lived up to every bit of it. But Thomas has had a big hand in that success.
The two have become close friends since Kraus joined the team as a freshman, and they have built the kind of relationship that can handle as much critiquing as necessary.
If a pitch isn’t working, Thomas can bring it to the attention of her pitcher without fear of an ego. Kraus can also point out whatever she sees that needs fixing.
“We have to be able to tell each other anything during a game,” Kraus said. “She is extremely honest with me, and that pushes me makes me better. We are both good at taking in information very well.”
They and their teammates are also good at keeping things light during just about any aspect of a game. The Hilltoppers are serious when necessary but making sure the experience is as enjoyable as possible in the big picture.
“They know how to talk to each other and know how to pick each other up when we need it,” Heit said of her pitcher and catcher. “But we also have a team full of players who can do that with each other, and that’s great to have.”