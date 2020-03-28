High school softball: Onalaska in holding pattern with everyone else

“I am co-teaching multiple sections of English 10, and I am teaching social studies, as well,” said Heit, who teaches special education in the Onalaska School district and lives in Holmen. “I also have some reading classes I’m responsible for, so there is quite a variety.”

But there isn’t much variety when it comes to softball, which is a significant part of Heit’s life. The coach said she is putting together some workout videos to share with players, but it is clear that she would much rather be working with them on the field.

“A lot of what we want is just them working out and being healthy,” Heit said. “Sometimes they tell me they will drive by the field, and no one else is there, they will stop and hit for a little while. Some of them are hitting in the garage or pitching in their yard.

“I’m super thankful for the parents who are helping them with all of that because I can’t go do it. They are catching for the kids and putting the ball on the tee for the kids and doing whatever is needed.”

“Mentally, I was getting so excited for the season,” Heit said. “You get so pumped for it, and I’m sure the girls were counting down the days. It was in sight, and then it went away.

“Now, we have to do what we have to do to get a chance to get back in the dirt (and play).”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.