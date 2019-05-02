The Aquinas High School softball team nearly stopped a long MVC winning streak by Onalaska at Pammel Creek Fields on Thursday, but the Hilltoppers found a way to win another close game. Onalaska scored once in the sixth inning and again in the seventh to finish off a season sweep of the Blugolds with a 2-1 victory that ran its conference winning streak to 18 games.
The Hilltoppers (13-1, 8-0) had to dig themselves out of a 1-0 deficit and won their fourth one-run game of the season.
Onalaska tied the game when Sarah Kraus led off the sixth inning with a double. She moved to third on a sacrifice by Mariah Wick and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jo Cree.
Kraus then brought home the tie-breaking run by drawing a walk off of Annie Balduzzi with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.
Kraus struck out 10 in pitching another complete game. She allowed four hits and one earned run that came in the bottom of the third. Center fielder Megan Scheidt made sure Aquinas (10-5, 6-3) got on the board when she singled to right field and brought home Gracie Mertes with two outs in the third.
Shortstop Gracie Malin was 2-for-3 to lead the Blugolds who had a six-game winning streak stopped and host second-place Holmen on Monday.
Ava Smith was 2-for-2 for the Hilltoppers, who are 3-1 this week and next play at Eau Claire Memorial in a nonconference doubleheader on Monday.