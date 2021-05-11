High school softball roundup: La Crosse Central 10-runs Sparta

The Central High School softball team used some timely hitting and took advantage of defensive struggles by Sparta to win for the third tme in four games on Tuesday.
The RiverHawks highlighted a 10-0 victory with a six-run bottom of the fourth inning to improve their overall record to 4-2 and their MVC mark to 3-2, which leaves them a game out of first place.
Central used five hits, six walks and three Sparta errors.
Senior third baseman Avery Rox was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored, and catcher Nicole Paulson doubled, drove in a run, walked twice, scored twice and stole two bases. Macy Cagle, Whitney Mislivecek, Jess Subera, Cadie Gray, Emily Larson and Jada Johnson also drove in a run apiece for Central.
Cagle pitched a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts and three walks.
Aquinas 18, Holmen 8 (5)
HOLMEN — The Blugolds picked a big night for their first win of the season.
Aquinas (1-6, 1-4) scored eight runs in the first inning to knock the Vikings (6-3, 3-1) from the ranks of the conference unbeaten.
Senior third baseman Bri Bahr was 3 for 4 with three runs scored for the Blugolds, who had 13 hits. Shortstop Elie Klar was 2 for 4 with a double and three runs scored for Aquinas, which added six runs in the second and four in the fourth to its first-inning output.
Iris Eve was also 2 for 3 for the Blugolds.
The Vikings had 15 hits and were led by 3-for-4 performance from both Ashley Krueger and Ellie Kline. Krueger scored two runs, and Emily Szak and Maria Jacobson had two hits apiece.
Tomah 10, Onalaska 8
ONALASKA — The Timberwolves (4-5, 4-1) scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning, then held off a four-run bottom of the seventh to beat the Hilltoppers and take over first place.
Lydia Schultz — a slot shot — and Ava Smith — a three-run drive — hit seventh-inning home runs for Onalaska (5-6, 4-2), which lost its fourth straight game.
Lexi Hagen and Alyssa Whaley each hit a sacrifice fly in Tomah’s big seventh. The Timberwolves lead second-place Holmen by a half-game after the victory.
Coulee
West Salem 3, Onalaska Luther 2
WEST SALEM — Kendall Gerke was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game, and Erica Spinler singled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Panthers (2-5, 2-2) prevailed.
A walk and singles by Maggie Marshall and Maddie Quick — all with two outs — loaded the bases for Gerke.
Westby 1, Arcadia 0
WESTBY — The Norsemen (7-0, 4-0) scored the only run when sophomore Kenzie Stellner singled home Macy Stellner, who was 2 for 3, in the bottom of the first inning. The win gives Westby sole possession of first place in the conference.
Sophomore Jayda Berg shut the Raiders down on two hits and struck out 13 while walking one. Courtney Bjorge allowed seven hits in six innings with five strikeouts and no walks for Arcadia (3-4, 3-1).
G-E-T 8, Viroqua 1
GALESVILLE — Caydence Kokott was 3 for 4 with a two-run double in the first inning and three RBI to lead the Red Hawks (3-2, 1-2) to their first conference win. Maggie Bistodeau was 2 for 4 with three RBI and drove in two of those on a sixth-inning single.
Lindsey Lettner also went 2 for 3 with a double for G-E-T, which scored three runs in the first inning and four in the sixth. Genna O’Neill struck out 10 and allowed two hits for the Red Hawks.
The Blackhawks (2-6, 0-4) were led by a double from Hallie Sherry and held scoreless until the sixth inning.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 10, Alma Center Lincoln 0 (5)
BLAIR — The Wildcats (11-0, 8-0) remained unbeaten by ending another game early.
Blair-Taylor had just six hits and drew five walks, but the Hornets finished with seven errors.
Center fielder Lindsay Steien was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Wildcats, who scored five runs in the second inning and four in the fourth.
Abby Thompson and Steien combined on a two-hitter and 10 strikeouts after Thompson pitched the first four innings and struck out eight.
Three Rivers
Caledonia/Spring Grove 13, Lewiston-Altura 0 (5)
LEWISTON, Minn. — The Warriors (3-8) scored in every inning to win for the second time in four games.
Brianna Stemper and two hits and three RBOI for Caledonia/Spring Grove, which had 11 hits. Dana Augedahl had three hits, and Amber Stemper had two hits and two RBI to back up Grace Privet’s one-hit pitching. Privet struck out four.