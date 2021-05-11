High school softball roundup: La Crosse Central 10-runs Sparta

The Central High School softball team used some timely hitting and took advantage of defensive struggles by Sparta to win for the third tme in four games on Tuesday.

The RiverHawks highlighted a 10-0 victory with a six-run bottom of the fourth inning to improve their overall record to 4-2 and their MVC mark to 3-2, which leaves them a game out of first place.

Central used five hits, six walks and three Sparta errors.

Senior third baseman Avery Rox was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored, and catcher Nicole Paulson doubled, drove in a run, walked twice, scored twice and stole two bases. Macy Cagle, Whitney Mislivecek, Jess Subera, Cadie Gray, Emily Larson and Jada Johnson also drove in a run apiece for Central.

Cagle pitched a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts and three walks.

Aquinas 18, Holmen 8 (5)

HOLMEN — The Blugolds picked a big night for their first win of the season.

Aquinas (1-6, 1-4) scored eight runs in the first inning to knock the Vikings (6-3, 3-1) from the ranks of the conference unbeaten.