High school softball roundup: La Crosse Central rallies late to beat Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Central High School softball team used a seventh-inning rally to come back and beat Onalaska 6-5 on Thursday at JC Fields.
After giving up five runs in the bottom of the sixth and trailing 5-2 entering the seventh, the RiverHawks (5-2, 4-2 MVC) were down to their final out when an RBI single by Whitney Mislivicek started the comeback.
Nicole Paulson drew a walk on the ensuing at-bat, and a double by Jess Subera tied the game at 5-all. Avery Rox then singled on the first pitch of the next at-bat to drive in Subera and give Central the lead.
Macy Cagle then sat the Hilltoppers (5-7, 4-3) down in order in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.
Mislivicek, Paulson and Subera each had three hits, while Cagle allowed five runs — none of which were earned — on four hits and struck out five in seven innings.
Allison Balduzzi drove in two runs for Onalaska, which lost its fifth straight, while Ava Smith was charged with the loss.
Holmen 14, Logan 10 (9)
The Vikings scored eight runs in the top of the ninth inning to go up 14-6, and the Rangers’ comeback effort in the bottom of the inning came up short.
Emily Szak was 5 for 6 with four RBI to lead Holmen (7-3, 4-1), while Sydney Jahr drove in two runs and Ashley Krueger drove in one.
Brooklyn Reynolds had two RBI for Logan (2-7, 1-4), while Chariell Butler and Jojo Davis each drove in a run.
Sydney Blank earned the win, and Kamryann Korish was charged with the loss.
Aquinas 4, Tomah 2
The Blugolds (2-6, 2-4) scored all of their runs in the bottom of the second inning as they won their second straight game.
Bri Bahr drove in two runs for Aquinas, which trailed 1-0 after the first, while Gracie Cronk pitched seven innings and allowed only five hits to earn the win.
Kennedy Noth and Asha Eckelberg each drove in a run for the Timberwolves (4-6, 4-2), committed three errors.
Coulee
Viroqua 5, Onalaska Luther 1
ONALASKA — The Blackhawks (3-6, 1-4) scored three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to earn the win.
Hannah Larson had two hits and drove in the Knights’ (3-5, 0-5) lone run in the bottom of the sixth.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 10, Brookwood 0 (6)
BANGOR — Nora Tucker drove in two runs for the Cardinals (7-0, 7-0), while Aliyah Langrehr, Haley Jones and Jadyn Larson all drove in one.
Emma Fortier was 3 for 4 and stole three bases, while Langrehr picked up the win; she allowed four hits and struck out eight in six innings.
The Falcons fell to 2-5 both overall and in the conference.
Cashton 19, Royall 12
ELROY, Wis. — The Eagles won their third straight as they improved to 4-2 both overall and in the conference.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 20, Melrose-Mindoro 0 (3)
MELROSE — The Wildcats put up a 10-spot in the opening frame on their way to the three-inning victory.
Lindsay Steien tossed three perfect innings in the circle.
Three Rivers
Caledonia/Spring Grove 9, Rushford-Peterson 4
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (4-8, 3-6) grabbed an early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first and extended their lead to 8-0 with one in the third and four in the fourth.
Grace Privet was 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Paige Klug, Claire Buttell, Brianna Stemper and Lydia Jennings all drove in a run.
Privet also picked up the win; she allowed four runs — two earned — on six hits and struck out nine in seven innings.
La Crescent-Hokah 8, Lewiston-Altura 7
LA CRESCENT — The Cardinals (7-7, 3-6) took a 7-6 lead on a Mia McGuire grand slam in the top of the seventh, but the Lancers answered with two runs with the last coming on a bases loaded walk.
It was the only hit of the day for McGuire, while Cadence Veraguth went 1-for-1 with two RBI and Olivia Funk was 2-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base for the Cardinals.
Kelsey Kiesau went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBI, while Molly Bills went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple for the Lancers.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 4, Kickapoo 2
DE SOTO — A three-run first, highlighted by a two-run double from Lilli Runice proved to be the difference for the Pirates (5-1, 4-1).
The three runs proved to be more than enough for De Soto starter Jordan Young, who picked up the win in the circle by allowing two runs on just two hits, while striking 10 in seven innings.
Nonconference
G-E-T 15, Sparta 2
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks improved to 4-2, while the Spartans fell to 1-7.