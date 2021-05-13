High school softball roundup: La Crosse Central rallies late to beat Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Central High School softball team used a seventh-inning rally to come back and beat Onalaska 6-5 on Thursday at JC Fields.

After giving up five runs in the bottom of the sixth and trailing 5-2 entering the seventh, the RiverHawks (5-2, 4-2 MVC) were down to their final out when an RBI single by Whitney Mislivicek started the comeback.

Nicole Paulson drew a walk on the ensuing at-bat, and a double by Jess Subera tied the game at 5-all. Avery Rox then singled on the first pitch of the next at-bat to drive in Subera and give Central the lead.

Macy Cagle then sat the Hilltoppers (5-7, 4-3) down in order in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.

Mislivicek, Paulson and Subera each had three hits, while Cagle allowed five runs — none of which were earned — on four hits and struck out five in seven innings.

Allison Balduzzi drove in two runs for Onalaska, which lost its fifth straight, while Ava Smith was charged with the loss.

Holmen 14, Logan 10 (9)

The Vikings scored eight runs in the top of the ninth inning to go up 14-6, and the Rangers’ comeback effort in the bottom of the inning came up short.