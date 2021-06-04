High school softball roundup: Westby keeps first place in the Coulee

WESTBY — Senior Macy Stellner was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and four stolen bases as the first-place Westby High School softball team beat West Salem 10-2 to maintain its one-game lead over G-E-T in the Coulee Conference standings.

Westby (14-1, 10-1) scored four runs in the first inning and four more in the third while Jayda Berg shut the Panthers (3-12, 2-8) down on two hits. Berg struck out 12 and walked three.

Izzy Nedland was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI for the Norsemen, who turned two West Salem errors into two unearned runs.

G-E-T 11, Black River Falls 1 (5)

GALESVILLE — The second-place Red Hawks (12-3, 9-2) scored three runs in the first and eight in the fifth to take care of the Tigers (8-6, 5-4).

Genna O’Neill was 3 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBI for G-E-T, which won its fifth straight game. Teammate Ryann Duffenbach was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI, and Maggie Bistodeau added a double and two RBI. O’Neill had two hits in the eighth, and Duffenbach ended the game with a two-run double. G-E-T had 15 hits.

Onalaska Luther 7, Viroqua 5